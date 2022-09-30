ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Investigators looking for person responsible for arson at Navarre home

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations is looking for information regarding an arson that took place in Navarre back in August. According to the Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, a residence on Constitution Drive in Navarre was burglarized and intentionally set on fire on Aug. 13.
WEAR

West Pensacola Elementary collecting socks to donate to homeless shelters

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- West Pensacola Elementary School will kick off its annual “Socktober” service project this month with a goal of collecting 900 pairs of new socks. Each year, West Pensacola Elementary celebrates Socktober during the month of October. Faculty, staff, students and families collect new socks to...
WEAR

Crews put out house fire on Duval Street in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Escambia County. Authorities were called to the home on Duval Street around 2:55 p.m. Four Escambia County Fire Rescue engines responded, with assist from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Crews put out the fire just after 3:30...
WEAR

Crews put out early morning fire at Destin Honey Baked Ham

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Honey Baked Ham store in Destin caught fire early Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the location on Crystal Beach Dr. Destin Fire crews were called to the store for smoke and flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fully-involved structure fire.
WEAR

Community leaders vow more security at Escambia County youth sports events

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County community leaders and Pensacola Police say additional security will be placed at youth sporting events going forward following Saturday's deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark during youth football games. The double-shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead and another injured sent children and parents at...
WEAR

43-year-old Pensacola man killed in hit-and-run on W Fairfield Drive

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 43-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on W Fairfield Drive just north of Hestia Place. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old man was walking northbound on the east shoulder of W...
WEAR

Walk to End Alzheimer’s annual fundraiser event held in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Nearly 500 people laced up their walking shoes for a cause Sunday afternoon. It was the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. Those who took part traveled from Community Maritime Park through areas of Downtown Pensacola. The walk is a fundraising event to support the efforts of the...
WEAR

How Florida's increased minimum wage could impact the future workforce

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida’s minimum wage is now $11 an hour. It’s set to increase by a dollar every year until 2026. WEAR News spoke with the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors at the Haas Center, Dr. Jerry Parrish. The Haas Center at UWF provides research on workforce development in Northwest Florida.
WEAR

Family identifies man killed in Bellview Ballpark double-shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Saturday evening's incident at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. Family tells WEAR News that 22-year-old Kaderrick Teamer was the fatal victim in the double-shooting. "Kaderrick had his faults but was a genuine pure-hearted person who would...
WEAR

Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
