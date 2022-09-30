Read full article on original website
WEAR
East Hill woman gets assistance from generous plumber with pipe repairs
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An elderly East Hill woman got some assistance from a generous plumber after she began dealing with sewage flooding in her home. Imagine trying to use your sink or toilet and having the waste run its way back into your home. That's what an elderly East Hill woman has been going through.
WEAR
Pensacola Beach's Red Fish Blue Fish restaurant celebrates grand re-opening
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola Beach restaurant is celebrating a grand re-opening this weekend. Red Fish Blue Fish is fully operational after being closed for a six month renovation and expansion project. The kitchen has doubled in size and the staff expanded. Nearly 40 people are now employed.
WEAR
Investigators looking for person responsible for arson at Navarre home
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations is looking for information regarding an arson that took place in Navarre back in August. According to the Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, a residence on Constitution Drive in Navarre was burglarized and intentionally set on fire on Aug. 13.
WEAR
West Pensacola Elementary collecting socks to donate to homeless shelters
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- West Pensacola Elementary School will kick off its annual “Socktober” service project this month with a goal of collecting 900 pairs of new socks. Each year, West Pensacola Elementary celebrates Socktober during the month of October. Faculty, staff, students and families collect new socks to...
WEAR
Crews put out house fire on Duval Street in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Escambia County. Authorities were called to the home on Duval Street around 2:55 p.m. Four Escambia County Fire Rescue engines responded, with assist from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Crews put out the fire just after 3:30...
WEAR
Crews put out early morning fire at Destin Honey Baked Ham
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Honey Baked Ham store in Destin caught fire early Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the location on Crystal Beach Dr. Destin Fire crews were called to the store for smoke and flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fully-involved structure fire.
WEAR
Community leaders vow more security at Escambia County youth sports events
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County community leaders and Pensacola Police say additional security will be placed at youth sporting events going forward following Saturday's deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark during youth football games. The double-shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead and another injured sent children and parents at...
WEAR
71-year-old Pensacola woman killed in hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 71-year-old Pensacola woman was killed in a hit-and-run late Monday night in Escambia County. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at N. Pace Blvd. and St. Mary Ave. Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a silver van with front right damage to include the bumper, air...
WEAR
Additional counseling in Escambia, Santa Rosa schools following youth football shooting
Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are providing additional counseling resources following Saturday's deadly shooting at a youth football game. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark as games were being played. Deputies said over a dozen shots were fired between two groups, leaving a a 22-year-old man dead and another injured.
WEAR
43-year-old Pensacola man killed in hit-and-run on W Fairfield Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 43-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on W Fairfield Drive just north of Hestia Place. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old man was walking northbound on the east shoulder of W...
WEAR
Walk to End Alzheimer’s annual fundraiser event held in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Nearly 500 people laced up their walking shoes for a cause Sunday afternoon. It was the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. Those who took part traveled from Community Maritime Park through areas of Downtown Pensacola. The walk is a fundraising event to support the efforts of the...
WEAR
33-year-old Crestview woman killed as jeep overturns during crash
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Crestview woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. on State Road 293, just north of Range Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the woman's jeep left the roadway and overturned down the east embankment, coming to...
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for shooting at Escambia County mobile home park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for a shooting Sunday night at an Escambia County mobile home park. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park on Patricia Drive near Moore Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized for his injuries. White was...
WEAR
How Florida's increased minimum wage could impact the future workforce
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida’s minimum wage is now $11 an hour. It’s set to increase by a dollar every year until 2026. WEAR News spoke with the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors at the Haas Center, Dr. Jerry Parrish. The Haas Center at UWF provides research on workforce development in Northwest Florida.
WEAR
Family identifies man killed in Bellview Ballpark double-shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Saturday evening's incident at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. Family tells WEAR News that 22-year-old Kaderrick Teamer was the fatal victim in the double-shooting. "Kaderrick had his faults but was a genuine pure-hearted person who would...
WEAR
Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
WEAR
1 hospitalized after crash involving fire truck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Escambia County Tuesday night. Units were called to the crash on North W Street and Mobile Highway at 8:58 p.m. Units arrived at 9:02 p.m. According to Escambia County, the crash...
WEAR
WATCH: Sheriff press conference on Escambia County youth football field shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday afternoon on Saturday evening's deadly shooting at a youth football field as games were being played. Watch:. The double-shooting took place around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark, leaving a 22-year-old man dead and another injured. The...
WEAR
Man killed after firing at Escambia County deputies had history of mental health struggles
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News learned new information Tuesday about the man the Escambia County Sheriff's Office say they killed after claiming he shot at them during a standoff. The incident happened on Payne Road in Navy Point after investigators say they responded to a man threatening a woman...
WEAR
Sheriff Simmons asks for public's help in Escambia County youth football field shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Sheriff Chip Simmons is calling on the public to help in the investigation into Saturday's deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark during youth football games. Sheriff Simmons, along with several community leaders, held a press conference Monday afternoon at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. "We have information....
