Poca, WV

Metro News

Marker honoring Little Jimmy Dickens is dedicated in Bolt, W.Va.

BOLT, W.Va. — Fans and family turned out Sunday to pay tribute to a West Virginia native and country music legend in Raleigh County. Dedication ceremonies were held for the new West Virginia historical marker dedicated to country music singer Little Jimmy Dickens. The sign was erected at the end of Granny Mae Road in Bolt where Dickens grew up. He was the oldest of 13 children and started his music career in the 1930’s singing on WJLS Radio in Beckley. Dickens would often hitchhike to the station.
BOLT, WV
Metro News

Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years

BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
BELVA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — A man in his mid 20s was among the 10 additional residents who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department also reported Monday hospitalizations have dropped below 200. The department’s Monday morning pandemic...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Poca, WV
Sissonville, WV
Ramsey, WV
wchsnetwork.com

West Virginia American Water pitches Milton takeover

MILTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia Amerian Water Company attended the Milton City Council meeting on Tuesday with hopes of convincing municipal leaders to allow the utility to purchase the city’s water and wastewater systems. West Virginia American Water has actively pursued the acquisition since the 1980s....
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County bridge closed for replacement

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says a bridge on Thorofare Road needs replaced. The DOH’s bridge safety inspection program says during an annual inspection, workers determined Osborne Mills Bridge on Roane County Road 29/13, or Thoroughfare Road, near milepost .43 needs replaced. The bridge was closed Monday, Oct. 3, […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donates to more than 250 schools for student needs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 250 schools in the southern portion of West Virginia are receiving funds from the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to help students in need. On Tuesday in Charleston, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with 261 schools and the United Ways of West Virginia to set up ‘virtual pantries’ at the schools.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys Alum Creek home

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash

AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼

West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Structure fire could lead to Wyoming County road closures

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pedestrians and motorists are being asked to avoid a Route 971 area following a structure fire on Friday. A Friday evening notice from the Oceana Fire Department confirmed that the recent incident could render the Aliff Street area of Route 971 unusable for a time.
OCEANA, WV
Lootpress

Air Force member drowns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

New CWT tourism sites in Summersville

This past week the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has completed a project to update the two Civil War Trails sites in the county. These sites are networked together with over 150 other Civil War Trails (CWT) sites in West Virginia and over 1,400 across six states. These new stories include the tale of legendary spy Nancy Hart and the 1861 battle of Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes. Visitors from across the world look for Civil War Trails signs to help put them in the footsteps of history. The new signs in downtown Summersville and just north of Carnifex...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason County murder victim identified

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night.  Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street.  Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case,  Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
MASON COUNTY, WV

