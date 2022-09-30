Read full article on original website
Metro News
Marker honoring Little Jimmy Dickens is dedicated in Bolt, W.Va.
BOLT, W.Va. — Fans and family turned out Sunday to pay tribute to a West Virginia native and country music legend in Raleigh County. Dedication ceremonies were held for the new West Virginia historical marker dedicated to country music singer Little Jimmy Dickens. The sign was erected at the end of Granny Mae Road in Bolt where Dickens grew up. He was the oldest of 13 children and started his music career in the 1930’s singing on WJLS Radio in Beckley. Dickens would often hitchhike to the station.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop roaring back to boulevard this week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A fall staple in the City of Charleston is roaring back this week on the Kanawha Boulevard — the 2022 Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop car show. The show, in its 16th year, is scheduled to begin Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Jack Jarvis,...
Metro News
Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years
BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — A man in his mid 20s was among the 10 additional residents who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department also reported Monday hospitalizations have dropped below 200. The department’s Monday morning pandemic...
wchsnetwork.com
West Virginia American Water pitches Milton takeover
MILTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia Amerian Water Company attended the Milton City Council meeting on Tuesday with hopes of convincing municipal leaders to allow the utility to purchase the city’s water and wastewater systems. West Virginia American Water has actively pursued the acquisition since the 1980s....
WSAZ
Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Roane County bridge closed for replacement
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says a bridge on Thorofare Road needs replaced. The DOH’s bridge safety inspection program says during an annual inspection, workers determined Osborne Mills Bridge on Roane County Road 29/13, or Thoroughfare Road, near milepost .43 needs replaced. The bridge was closed Monday, Oct. 3, […]
wchsnetwork.com
Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donates to more than 250 schools for student needs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 250 schools in the southern portion of West Virginia are receiving funds from the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to help students in need. On Tuesday in Charleston, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with 261 schools and the United Ways of West Virginia to set up ‘virtual pantries’ at the schools.
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash
AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼
West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
Structure fire could lead to Wyoming County road closures
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pedestrians and motorists are being asked to avoid a Route 971 area following a structure fire on Friday. A Friday evening notice from the Oceana Fire Department confirmed that the recent incident could render the Aliff Street area of Route 971 unusable for a time.
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wchstv.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic Monday morning on Kanawha County road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A two-vehicle crash initially closed both lanes of Lens Creek Road Monday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Lens Creek Road near Hernshaw. Heavy damage was reported in the crash...
New CWT tourism sites in Summersville
This past week the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has completed a project to update the two Civil War Trails sites in the county. These sites are networked together with over 150 other Civil War Trails (CWT) sites in West Virginia and over 1,400 across six states. These new stories include the tale of legendary spy Nancy Hart and the 1861 battle of Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes. Visitors from across the world look for Civil War Trails signs to help put them in the footsteps of history. The new signs in downtown Summersville and just north of Carnifex...
3 inmate overdoses under investigation at West Virginia jail
Multiple overdoses at a West Virginia jail are under investigation, first responders confirmed to 12 News affiliate WOWK on Monday night.
Mason County murder victim identified
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night. Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street. Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
