Win It! A BE KIND. by ellen Subscription Box

 4 days ago
After 19 star-packed seasons, Ellen DeGeneres definitely left her mark on daytime TV.

Whether the Queen of Scream was terrifying Taylor Swift or pulling pranks on Dennis Quaid, Ellen never shied away from a little fun with her 4,000 guests.

After 61 Emmys, 3,300 shows, and $300 million in giveaways, she’s still living up to her “generous” last name. This time with her quarterly BE KIND. by ellen subscription box!

This season’s fall box includes products from seven incredible brands doing good for the world:

● M.C. Squares uses 100% wind-powered manufacturing in the USA

● Savvy & Sorted donates profits to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation

● Geometry makes their tea towels from 3.5 recycled plastic bottles

● Urban Hydration builds clean drinking wells in Africa

● Grande Cosmetics partners with Dress for Success and more to support women

● COSRX provides powerful & accessible skincare around the world

● Color Street donated $1 million to March for Babies 2022

Enter below for your chance to win a BE KIND. by Ellen Fall Box!

Form expires on October 14, 2022.

