Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon
There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
WA to receive $518 million to fight opioid epidemic
SEATTLE, Wash.- State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Washington will be receiving the maximum of $518 million under a resolution with three companies found in court to have had roles in the opioid epidemic. A.G. Ferguson went to trial against Mckesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, and AmerisourceBergen DrugCorp in...
Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
Washington state offers free or reduced cost mammograms for low-income women
WASHINGTON STATE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a time to remind women over the age of 40, the importance of mammograms for early detection of cancer. While healthcare can be difficult to access for low-income people, the Yakima Health District can help connect you with free or low-cost mammograms.
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
Washington schools celebrate farm to schools month with Taste Washington Day
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - October is National Farm to Schools Month and several Washington schools are kicking off the celebration with Taste Washington Day on October 5. Farm to Schools is a campaign meant to bring healthy meal options, produced locally to schools. Taste Washington Day will include incorporating local options...
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the storm will be long and painful. More than 500,000 homes and businesses remained without power Monday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. And Ian still is not done. Officials warned there still was the potential of coastal flooding from Long Island south to North Carolina's Outer Banks where the only highway to the barrier islands was closed by sand and seawater. Seventy-eight deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida.
Suspected shooter of WSP trooper pleads not guilty
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The suspected shooter in an attack against Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson on September 22 pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in an arraignment on October 3. Brandon Dennis O'Neel, 37, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder, first degree assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
Motorcycle chase ends in crash and arrest in Milton-Freewater
A Milton-Freewater Police officer patrolling around 2:19 a.m. Sunday, October, 2, spotted a red and black Honda motorcycle fail to obey a traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver sped away. According to a Milton-Freewater Police Press Release, the police officer pursued the motorcycle and...
