Washington State

nbcrightnow.com

Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon

There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WA to receive $518 million to fight opioid epidemic

SEATTLE, Wash.- State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Washington will be receiving the maximum of $518 million under a resolution with three companies found in court to have had roles in the opioid epidemic. A.G. Ferguson went to trial against Mckesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, and AmerisourceBergen DrugCorp in...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the storm will be long and painful. More than 500,000 homes and businesses remained without power Monday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. And Ian still is not done. Officials warned there still was the potential of coastal flooding from Long Island south to North Carolina's Outer Banks where the only highway to the barrier islands was closed by sand and seawater. Seventy-eight deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Suspected shooter of WSP trooper pleads not guilty

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The suspected shooter in an attack against Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson on September 22 pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in an arraignment on October 3. Brandon Dennis O'Neel, 37, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder, first degree assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle chase ends in crash and arrest in Milton-Freewater

A Milton-Freewater Police officer patrolling around 2:19 a.m. Sunday, October, 2, spotted a red and black Honda motorcycle fail to obey a traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver sped away. According to a Milton-Freewater Police Press Release, the police officer pursued the motorcycle and...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR

