This Is Florida's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
High school is an important time in a kid's life. It's the bridge into college life or directly into working life, depending on what path they'll take. Florida is full of high schools for parents to send their children to .
To make the search easier, Niche releases annual rankings for the best high schools in the Sunshine State. According to researchers, Pine View School is Florida's No. 1 high school for 2023!
Located in Osprey, this school is part of Sarasota County Public Schools. Pine View scored an overall A+ rating with the highest marks in academics and college prep. It scored an A in administration, and an A- for diversity, teachers, and clubs and activities.
Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Florida for 2023:
- Pine View School
- A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School
- Stanton College Preparatory
- School for Advanced Studies (Wolfson)
- Suncoast Community High School
- Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts
- School for Advanced Studies (Homestead)
- School for Advanced Studies (South)
- Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School
- Cypress Bay High School
