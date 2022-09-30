Read full article on original website
Wood Edgar Harrod Sr.
Wood Edgar Harrod Sr. of Oakville, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 85. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife and surrounded by family. Wood was born on July 5, 1937 in Oakville, to parents Jim and Ruby Harrod.
Viggo Kohler Gruy
Viggo Kohler Gruy passed away peacefully in his Beeville home on the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022, at the age of 98, surrounded with love. Born on October 30, 1923 in Beeville, Texas, Viggo was the son of Joseph Gruy and Lucile Kohler Gruy. He was preceded in death...
Jesse Lynn Arms
Jesse Lynn Arms passed away on September 29, 2022 at the age of 58. Jesse was born January 13, 1964 in Beeville, Texas to Sydney Aline McMahon and Charles Arms. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Wallace “Willie” Arms. Left behind to cherish...
Betty Albin Toland
Betty Albin Toland of Taft, Texas passed away September 30, 2022, at the age of 99. Betty was born July 17, 1923, in Taft to Nan Brooks Albin and John William Albin. She graduated from Taft High School and attended Incarnate Word University and Texas Tech University on music scholarships. Music was always a very important part of her life. She played her flute in community orchestras and was the choir director for the First Methodist Church in Taft for many years. She shared her beautiful voice in song at many special occasions.
BEF hosts kickoff event
Everyone can think of someone who made a difference in their lives. More often than not, the name of a teacher comes to mind. The Beeville Education Foundation knows the value of teachers. The charitable organization was created specifically to provide funds, services, and property to supplement the teaching and service functions of the Beeville Independent School District. On Sept. 22, the organization held its kick off event to raise funds to support another.
Bipity Bopity Boo!
Beeville Princess Day is back thanks to Kristina Cavazos. This annual celebration will allow children of all ages to meet their favorite Disney princess character. “Girls and boys are invited to come. We want each and every person to feel special and feel brave,” said Cavazos. The event is...
Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
The Beeville Sports Hall of Fame inducted its class of 2022 during a special banquet on Sept. 17. The inductees were Michael Silvas Sr, Jesse Villarreal, Kirk Demob, Tiffany Dove and the 1975 girls 4x220 relay team. Members of that team were Sylvia Hinderman, Cheryl Green, Lois Easterling and Connie Jefferson.
American Legion Auxiliary: Helping Bee County’s veterans
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 274 has been helping the veterans of Bee County for several years. While the work they have done has slowed down since the soldiers came home, the members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 274 still wish to offer whatever help they can to local veterans.
