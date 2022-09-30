ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Washington wildlife managers kill two wolves from problem pack

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lethally removed two wolves from Leadpoint pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle grazing on private lands in Stevens County. The agency reports that an adult male wolf and an adult female were killed last...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy