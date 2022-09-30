Read full article on original website
Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent rise is...
Washington state, King County officials tout election security ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections. Both...
Money from Washington AG’s $518M opioid settlement to begin flowing Dec. 1
(The Center Square) – Washington state will begin receiving payments later this year on a $518 million settlement with three legal opioid distributors, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday morning. More than $476 million from the settlement must be used to fight the opioid epidemic. One hundred twenty-five...
Washington wildlife managers kill two wolves from problem pack
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lethally removed two wolves from Leadpoint pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle grazing on private lands in Stevens County. The agency reports that an adult male wolf and an adult female were killed last...
