Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs' attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
montanarightnow.com
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Questions about guns, secretly recorded conversations and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated the court hearing Monday in Jackson, Michigan. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area. They’re accused of assisting others who were convicted in federal court of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home. Lawyers and the judge are asking questions to weed out biases in the jury pool. Jury selection will resume Tuesday. The trial could last two weeks or more.
montanarightnow.com
Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials
A judge has dismissed charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires’ disease. Judge Elizabeth Kelly took action Tuesday, three months after the Michigan Supreme Court said a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments. Kelly rejected efforts by the attorney general’s office to just send the cases to Flint District Court and turn them into criminal complaints. That's the typical path to filing felony charges in Michigan. In 2014, Flint managers took the city out of a regional water system and began using the Flint River to save money. The water wasn't treated to reduce corrosion of old pipes, resulting in lead contamination.
montanarightnow.com
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict Tuesday. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fagras will formally sentence him on Nov. 3. Emery was convicted Friday of four counts of first-degree murder in the December 2018 attack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
2 South American researchers murdered in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and 25-year-old Pablo Guzmán Palma, of Santiago, Chile. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research said in a tweet Tuesday that both were predoctoral researchers there. Police released few details but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They asked Tuesday for help from anyone with surveillance video.
montanarightnow.com
$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bureau of Land Management officials say a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year. The BLM announced Monday that the National Mustang Association pledged to double the previous $10,000 reward in the case. Authorities say five mortally wounded horses were discovered Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles west of Ely. All were located within 600 yards of each other about two miles south of U.S. Highway 50, and an aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals. The BLM is investigating and prosecuting the killings as part of the enforcement of the Wild Horses and Burro Act of 1971.
montanarightnow.com
ACLU sues over Nevada county's hand-counting ballot plan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The lawsuit cites three main violations of the Nevada constitution, state or federal law: the county's plan to start hand-counting mail ballots early, which could release partial voting results; the ambiguity of who will get to use the touch screens meant for people with disabilities and the clerk's plan for “stringent signature verification.”
montanarightnow.com
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
RELATED PEOPLE
montanarightnow.com
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case
Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including NFL great Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. The former head of the state's Department of Human Services is at the center. John Davis pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government.
montanarightnow.com
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting federal funding for transgender medical treatment for young people and urged the Legislature to adopt a statewide ban when it returns next year. The first-term Republican is up for reelection next month and signed the bill Tuesday. It authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. Oklahoma's Republican-controlled Legislature passed several bills this year targeting transgender youth. They include measures that restrict transgender girls' participation in sports and require schoolchildren to use bathrooms that correspond with their assigned sex at birth.
montanarightnow.com
1 dead in plane crash into Montana's Flathead River
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A person has been killed after piloting a plane in western Montana that struck some powerlines and crashed into the Flathead River. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains. A initial accident report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the Scoda Aeronautica aircraft struck the power lines, causing it to crash. The sheriff's office says a good Samaritan swam out to the plane to help the pilot before rescue crews arrived. The victim was flown to Kalispell for treatment and later pronounced dead.
montanarightnow.com
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's dry streak is unlikely to break this winter. State water officials said Monday that the nation's most populous state should prepare for another dry year ahead. The most recent water year ended Friday, marking the state's driest three-year stretch on record. The past year began with historic rainfall in October, only to be followed by the driest January through March in at least a century. Reservoirs that store water for the state are at 69% of their historical levels. Another dry year will increase pressure on residents, farmers and businesses to conserve more water by using less to water lawns and grow crops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, will open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to the Syracuse area with a generous set of federal state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years. The announcement comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
montanarightnow.com
Fergus keeps season momentum going in 45-0 shutout of Lockwood
LOCKWOOD--The Lions played their first varsity homecoming game tonight, but the Fergus Golden Eagles are hoping to spoil the homecoming and keep their season momentum going. Eagles got off to a hot start, scoring their first touchdown early in the first quarter. Their second came midway through the first quarter on a run from quarterback Gage Norslien.
Comments / 0