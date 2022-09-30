Read full article on original website
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
wabi.tv
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
foxbangor.com
Downtown Bangor host Sidewalk Art Festival in celebration of Art-Tober
BANGOR — In celebration of Art-tober downtown Bangor’s Sidewalk Art Festival is back. Due to popular demand the downtown Bangor first fall sidewalk art festival welcomed local artists and vendors Saturday. The festival is the first of several events to kick off Art-tober, a month-long celebration of the...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Hike This Massive Maine Cliff For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views
Not far from Bangor is a little hike with BIG views. It makes for a perfect fall foliage hike. In Maine, you don't have to travel far to adventure in nature. This is certainly the case for this hike, less than 30 minutes from Bangor. Eagle Bluff in Clifton is a steep, short, roughly .6 mile, hike with an incredible view. Owned by the Clifton Climbers Alliance, the bluff rises nearly 700 feet above sea level. Over the years as a popular destination for rock climbers, over 130 routes up the granite face have been established.
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Mac’s Grill in Auburn, Maine Will Be Closed For a Week
Mac's Grill on Minot Avenue in Auburn has been a popular place to eat for the Lewiston/Auburn area and many other surrounding towns since 1994. They've got a great menu of steaks, ribs, chicken and seafood. Like mac 'n cheese? I highly recommend the shrimp mac 'n cheese with smoked cheddar, bacon, and of course grilled shrimp. That's just one of five mac 'n cheese types to choose from.
mainepublic.org
Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine
Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
Lewiston approves new regulations for homeless shelters
LEWISTON, Maine — The city of Lewiston has approved a new ordinance regulating homeless shelters. Last week, the city council voted unanimously to approve a new ordinance that places rules and guidelines for shelters in the city. "I look forward to future partnerships between the city, shelter providers, and...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Augusta Home Goods Store Sets Opening Date
It was back in March that we first brought you the news that Central Maine was getting a Home Goods store. The very popular store, known for selling goods for your home (duh), was going to be opening a location at the Marketplace at Augusta. It has taken over six...
wabi.tv
Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
themainemag.com
A Fine-Dining Staple in Brunswick Lives Up to its Predecessor
When Steve and Michelle Corry opened their fine-dining restaurant at 555 Congress Street in 2003, it was part of an emerging cadre of Port-land date-night destinations, such as Fore Street, Street and Co., Rob Evans’s Hugo’s, and Walter’s on Exchange Street. Five Fifty-Five became known for its elevated American cuisine and impeccable service just as chefs across the country were embracing the farm-to-table movement. Chef Steve Corry was the first in Portland to serve truffled lobster mac and cheese, a now-classic comfort food mash-up that became the restaurant’s signature dish.
penbaypilot.com
Cape Air to continue providing Boston – Knox County Airport flights following federal approval
ROCKLAND – The U.S. Department of Transportation, in a letter from Joel Szabat, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, notified Knox County Regional Airport and its manager Jeremy Shaw September 30 that it had selected Hyannis Air Service, Inc. d/b/a Cape Air (Cape Air) to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) at Augusta and Rockland for a four-year term from November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2026.
PFAS Plume: New data suggests contaminants in town water supply may come from former Brunswick Naval Air Station
After installing new monitoring wells north of the runway at the Brunswick Naval Air Station, the Navy reported that a storm drain line near the runway could be a primary source of the PFAS contamination plume affecting a well field of the Brunswick & Topsham Water District. Photo by Marina Schauffler.
