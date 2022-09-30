Nicole Tierney remembers how lucky she and her husband, David Weinstone, felt when they bought this “falling-down little house” in Carroll Gardens back in 2005. Weinstone is a musician; he is CEO of Music for Aardvarks and Other Mammals, a music program for preschool-age children he founded in 1997. Tierney is a psychotherapist. The house they found “needed a complete gut renovation to make it habitable,” Tierney says. “We had three young boys and two cats and we were living on two floors — approximately 1,100 square feet. It was tight, but it was ours, and we utilized every square inch. We even finished the basement so we could have a full drum set as well as a playroom for the boys.”

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO