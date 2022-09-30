Read full article on original website
Following months of rising rent costs, there’s a small glimmer of hope, at least according to new data. The cost of renting an apartment is falling in some cities, which is welcome news for parents who are dealing with tight budgets and tighter wallets as inflation continues to drive up food prices. Unfortunately, it looks like this minor reprieve from ever-rising rents will be temporary.
Nicole Tierney remembers how lucky she and her husband, David Weinstone, felt when they bought this “falling-down little house” in Carroll Gardens back in 2005. Weinstone is a musician; he is CEO of Music for Aardvarks and Other Mammals, a music program for preschool-age children he founded in 1997. Tierney is a psychotherapist. The house they found “needed a complete gut renovation to make it habitable,” Tierney says. “We had three young boys and two cats and we were living on two floors — approximately 1,100 square feet. It was tight, but it was ours, and we utilized every square inch. We even finished the basement so we could have a full drum set as well as a playroom for the boys.”
