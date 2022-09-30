Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.

