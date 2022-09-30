Read full article on original website
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball
Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
Eastern Progress
Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 15 game at Washington
Arizona will appear on Pac-12 Networks for the fourth consecutive time when it visits Washington on Oct. 15. The Wildcats-Huskies game in Seattle is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be Arizona’s third afternoon game this season. Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0)...
UW Fans Get Their Wish with Couple of Afternoon Kickoffs
Games against ASU and Arizona will begin earlier than the norm.
Updated betting odds for No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) begins week six as a 13-point favorite over Arizona (3-2, 1-1) after an impressive 18-point victory over Stanford on Saturday night. Arizona is also coming off a win, as the Wildcats dominated Colorado, winning 43-20. Jayden De Laura had a career day, throwing for 484 yards and six touchdowns for the decisive victory, as the defense held the Buffaloes to just 340 yards of total offense, below their average of 400 yards this season.
KGUN 9
Legendary Pueblo HS basketball coach Roland Lavetter dies at 82
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Legendary Pueblo High School basketball coach Roland Lavetter passed away over the weekend at the age of 82. He coached the Warriors to back-to-back state titles in 1977 and 1978. Pueblo dedicated its basketball facility to Lavetter in 2019. He was inducted into the Pima...
Eastern Progress
Safety Isaiah Taylor set to make first career start for Arizona vs. Colorado
Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.
Eastern Progress
Arizona tight end Alex Lines 'no longer on the team,' coach Jedd Fisch says
Following Arizona's 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch revealed tight end Alex Lines is no longer a part of the team, but didn't share details for his departure. "Alex is no longer on the team. ... That's up to him to disclose that. He chose...
Eastern Progress
Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Arizona (2-2) kicks off its Pac-12 home opener against the Colorado Buffaloes (0-4) Saturday evening in Tucson. Follow the Arizona Daily Star's live coverage here:
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Tucson, Arizona
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Tucson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Tucson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
shsthepapercut.com
Get to Know the Great Ms. Gallego
Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.
Arizona's largest and oldest reptile show welcomed about 12,000 Tucsonans
The Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show is the state's largest and oldest reptile show. This year, they welcomed about 12,000 people.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian injured in wreck at Glenn, Alvernon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is expected to recover from their injuries after, Tucson police say, they were involved in a wreck on Monday afternoon, Oct. 3. According to officers, the crash took place at Glenn Street and Alvernon Way. Two people involved, including the pedestrian, were...
Twin Peaks K-8 lockdown lifted Monday
Twin Peaks Elementary was placed on lockdown Monday. A message the school sent to parents said Marana police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the bus loop. The lockdown was later lifted.
AZGFD: Tortoise adoptions remain open through second week of October
AZGFD says tortoise adoption applications are still open. As the weather cools, adoptions will be put on hold due to while tortoises brumate, or hibernate.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona School District Gave Out $68 Million in Bonuses Using COVID-19 Emergency Money
Tucson Unified School District gave employees $68 million in retention bonuses and vaccine stipends, according to Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo in a document given to the school board. Trujillo made the statement in a Sept. 13 report, which stated, “Over $68 million invested in our employees through the payment of retention...
Nightfall sneak peek as Old Tucson reopens Oct. 6
Old Tucson reopens Oct. 6, after being closed for more than two years. It marks the return of Nightfall, the annual Halloween-themed event.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Legends, a New-Home Community Within the Highly Desirable Gladden Farms Master Plan in Marana, Arizona
MARANA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana, Arizona. The neighborhood is located just north of West Tangerine Road near Interstate 10, providing easy access to Tucson’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at the Tucson Premium Outlets ® and The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. The master-planned community boasts numerous amenities, including miles of paved walking trails, open space, parks, sports fields and one of the largest children’s splash pads in Southern Arizona. Gladden Farms features the on-site, state-of-the-art Gladden Farms Elementary School, which is part of the award-winning Marana Unified School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005064/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
thisistucson.com
Here are all 46 food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this year
Tucson Meet Yourself is Tucson’s annual folklife festival, where we have the opportunity to meet our neighbors from across different cultural backgrounds. Festival organizers will sometimes call the event “Tucson Eat Yourself” because of its outstanding, diverse array of food vendors, many of whom come out exclusively for this event.
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
