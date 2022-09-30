Read full article on original website
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Gets New Training Equipment Through Grant
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – The South Zanesville Fire Department was able to purchase valuable new training equipment through a six thousand dollar grant from the Zavi Shrine Club. Monthly training conducted within the department supplies including child CPR dummies, as well as artificial extremities with simulated injuries such as...
WHIZ
Zanesville Museum of Art Conducting Study
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum Of Art is looking for your input!. For the next 5-6 months, with help from Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors out of Cleveland, they’ll be conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community. Currently, the museum welcomes on average, 12,000...
WHIZ
New Driver Education Programs to Launch Across the Area
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Partnered with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center and the Ohio Valley Educational Center are getting ready to launch new Driver Education programs across the region. These programs look to address what is a significant barrier to employment for students across...
sciotopost.com
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
wksu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!
WHIZ
Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
WHIZ
Zanesville Concert Association Fills Secrest Auditorium with 4th Graders
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Secrest Auditorium opened its doors Monday morning to more than 900 Muskingum County Fourth Graders as the Zanesville Concert Association with a grant from the Straker Charitable Foundation presented Alias Brass, a group of 5 musicians from across the country. Zanesville Concert Association Vice President...
Girl, 12, reported missing in Hocking County
ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old endangered runaway last seen Tuesday in Rockbridge. Akerah Sanders was last seen walking on Chieftain Drive Tuesday evening. Akerah was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, jeans, and no shoes. The sheriff’s office said Akerah may be injured. Anyone […]
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash
BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police have identified an Ohio man killed in a recent traffic crash in rural Saginaw County. Damon A. Frantz, 54, died from injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez. Frantz hailed from Wooster, Ohio, and was in the area for work, Gomez added.
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
Family: 11-year-old Big Walnut student has long road to recovery after being struck by parade float
SUNBURY, Ohio — The 11-year-old Big Walnut Local Schools student who was seriously injured during the district's homecoming parade Friday is still being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The family confirmed to 10TV that the boy's name is Kenneth, but goes by Kenny. Kenny’s aunt said he underwent...
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
WHIZ
Governor Announces Funding for ODVN
Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday. ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the...
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Chicken BBQ
ZANESVILLE, OH- The South Zanesville Fire Department served up a feast on Sunday at their annual Chicken BBQ. Money raised by the dinners goes toward supporting the fire department and the Amrou Grotto. The fire department uses their portion of the proceeds to buy new equipment. The chicken is made by the Zanesville High School boosters.
WHIZ
William R. Mills
William “Bill” R. Mills, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. William was born on May 7, 1948 in Louisville, Ky. He is the son of the late Randolph and Golda (Zimmerman) Mills. Bill was a hard worker, dedicating forty-five years of his life to retail store management. He was also a loving son, brother, husband, and father.
