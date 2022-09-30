ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Zanesville Museum of Art Conducting Study

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum Of Art is looking for your input!. For the next 5-6 months, with help from Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors out of Cleveland, they’ll be conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community. Currently, the museum welcomes on average, 12,000...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

New Driver Education Programs to Launch Across the Area

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Partnered with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center and the Ohio Valley Educational Center are getting ready to launch new Driver Education programs across the region. These programs look to address what is a significant barrier to employment for students across...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Muskingum County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Muskingum County, OH
Government
State
Indiana State
sciotopost.com

Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation

FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
POMEROY, OH
wksu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Detroit Red Wings#Columbus Zoo#Ridge Road#Cincinnati Reds#The Wilds Breaks Ground#Wilds Team#Rv#Primative
WHIZ

Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 12, reported missing in Hocking County

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old endangered runaway last seen Tuesday in Rockbridge. Akerah Sanders was last seen walking on Chieftain Drive Tuesday evening. Akerah was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, jeans, and no shoes. The sheriff’s office said Akerah may be injured. Anyone […]
ROCKBRIDGE, OH
The Saginaw News

Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash

BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police have identified an Ohio man killed in a recent traffic crash in rural Saginaw County. Damon A. Frantz, 54, died from injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez. Frantz hailed from Wooster, Ohio, and was in the area for work, Gomez added.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WHIZ

Governor Announces Funding for ODVN

Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday. ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Fire Department Chicken BBQ

ZANESVILLE, OH- The South Zanesville Fire Department served up a feast on Sunday at their annual Chicken BBQ. Money raised by the dinners goes toward supporting the fire department and the Amrou Grotto. The fire department uses their portion of the proceeds to buy new equipment. The chicken is made by the Zanesville High School boosters.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

William R. Mills

William “Bill” R. Mills, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. William was born on May 7, 1948 in Louisville, Ky. He is the son of the late Randolph and Golda (Zimmerman) Mills. Bill was a hard worker, dedicating forty-five years of his life to retail store management. He was also a loving son, brother, husband, and father.
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy