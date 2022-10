AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black hand luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment.

