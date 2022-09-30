ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CLASSIX 107.9

Judge Rejects Philadelphia's Newly Enacted Gun Law

Philadelphia’s gun control issues are still at war, and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas isn’t helping the cause. On Monday, Judge Joshua Roberts blocked the city of Philadelphia’s executive order that prohibits people from carrying firearms and other deadly weapons on city-operated recreation premises, including courts, playgrounds, recreation centers and pools, with some exceptions. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
collinsvilledailynews.com

Philadelphia pushes for more gun control, enforces existing laws less

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s attempt to create new gun restrictions was once again defeated by the judicial branch striking down a new city policy. In response to a September shooting that killed Parks & Recreation worker Tiffany Fletcher, Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns and other weapons from city recreational facilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Rise of the Philadelphia Black Lawyer

Earlier this year, Citizen Co-founder Larry Platt asked me to serve on a committee to honor Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose contributions to the struggle for racial justice have not been properly memorialized in any way in the City of Philadelphia. To rectify this oversight, The Philadelphia Citizen, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School have raised funds to commission a mural to celebrate his legacy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Sentencing#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#The Philadelphia Dao
bloomberglaw.com

Philadelphia Law Firm Beats Malpractice Claim Due to Late Filing

A Pennsylvania-based law firm beat a legal malpractice action accusing it of a conflict of interest that tainted its representation of the family of a cigar retailer. Anna K. Nupson’s great-great-grandfather John Middleton founded a specialty cigar and tobacco retailer in 1856, and it generated income for the family for several generations. Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and attorney Bruce A. Rosenfield represented various members and entities of the family for years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Philly's eviction diversion effort closer to extension

The White House praised Philadelphia’s eviction diversion program earlier this year, highlighting the city’s success in keeping the city’s eviction rate at roughly half of its historic average since the national eviction moratorium ended in August 2021. Now, the program is getting closer to an 18-month extension.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lincoln Report

John Fetterman Supports the Confiscation of Your Guns: Opinion

John Fetterman, a Democrat running for US Senate in Pennsylvania, supports the seizure of firearms. Do you agree with him?. For those who are unaware, Fetterman once threatened an unarmed and defenseless black jogger by pointing a shotgun at him. Back in 2013, Fetterman gave pursuit to a black man who was "jogging" down the street. Based on Fetterman's observations, he concluded that the individual was engaged in the shootings that plagued his community.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

