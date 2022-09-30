Read full article on original website
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Gets New Training Equipment Through Grant
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – The South Zanesville Fire Department was able to purchase valuable new training equipment through a six thousand dollar grant from the Zavi Shrine Club. Monthly training conducted within the department supplies including child CPR dummies, as well as artificial extremities with simulated injuries such as...
WHIZ
Zanesville Museum of Art Conducting Study
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum Of Art is looking for your input!. For the next 5-6 months, with help from Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors out of Cleveland, they’ll be conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community. Currently, the museum welcomes on average, 12,000...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WHIZ
Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
WHIZ
Zanesville Concert Association Fills Secrest Auditorium with 4th Graders
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Secrest Auditorium opened its doors Monday morning to more than 900 Muskingum County Fourth Graders as the Zanesville Concert Association with a grant from the Straker Charitable Foundation presented Alias Brass, a group of 5 musicians from across the country. Zanesville Concert Association Vice President...
Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
WTAP
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Hills:...
sciotopost.com
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!
wtuz.com
Polar Express Tickets on Sale
Nick McWilliams reporting – Although the weather only recently changed, the Christmas season is right around the corner. In the spirit of the holidays, the Polar Express will be back at the Dennison Depot Railroad Museum from December 1st through the 4th and the 8th through the 11th. Tickets...
WHIZ
William R. Mills
William “Bill” R. Mills, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. William was born on May 7, 1948 in Louisville, Ky. He is the son of the late Randolph and Golda (Zimmerman) Mills. Bill was a hard worker, dedicating forty-five years of his life to retail store management. He was also a loving son, brother, husband, and father.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair
MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton. The grand champion cake, a carrot, was...
WHIZ
‘Walk a Mile In My Shoes’ Event Held for Domestic Violence Awareness
ZANESVILLE, OH – Over 200 people gathered for the annual ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ event held in downtown Zanesville. The Muskingum County Domestic Violence Coalition hosted the event and people from across the community filled the area with purple in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
WHIZ
Linda L. Bailey
Linda L. Bailey, 75 of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:10 PM, Monday, October 3, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. She was born Wednesday, May 21, 1947, in Gallipolis, the daughter of Dale Denver Darst, Sr. and Peggy E. (Lewis) Darst. Linda was the first of...
WHIZ
Raymond L. Button
Raymond L. Button, 95 of New Concord, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 3, 2022 at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House in Zanesville. Ray was born on August 26, 1927 in South Paris, Maine. He is the son of the late Lewis C. and Thelma L. (Page) Button. Ray proudly served in the Army Air Corps during the Japanese Occupation with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron. During that time he made many Japanese friends. After his enlistment he worked with the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth, N.J. until his retirement in 1971. He then worked in the maintenance department of the Science Center at Muskingum College, and in 1980 began working as custodian for the New Concord U.S. Postal Service. One of Ray’s proudest moments was when he was invited to the White House to be recognized as Ohio’s Outstanding Older Worker for 1999.
