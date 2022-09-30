ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Zanesville Museum of Art Conducting Study

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum Of Art is looking for your input!. For the next 5-6 months, with help from Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors out of Cleveland, they’ll be conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community. Currently, the museum welcomes on average, 12,000...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Hills:...
BELPRE, OH
sciotopost.com

Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation

FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Polar Express Tickets on Sale

Nick McWilliams reporting – Although the weather only recently changed, the Christmas season is right around the corner. In the spirit of the holidays, the Polar Express will be back at the Dennison Depot Railroad Museum from December 1st through the 4th and the 8th through the 11th. Tickets...
DENNISON, OH
WHIZ

William R. Mills

William “Bill” R. Mills, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. William was born on May 7, 1948 in Louisville, Ky. He is the son of the late Randolph and Golda (Zimmerman) Mills. Bill was a hard worker, dedicating forty-five years of his life to retail store management. He was also a loving son, brother, husband, and father.
ZANESVILLE, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair

MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton. The grand champion cake, a carrot, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Linda L. Bailey

Linda L. Bailey, 75 of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:10 PM, Monday, October 3, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. She was born Wednesday, May 21, 1947, in Gallipolis, the daughter of Dale Denver Darst, Sr. and Peggy E. (Lewis) Darst. Linda was the first of...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Raymond L. Button

Raymond L. Button, 95 of New Concord, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 3, 2022 at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House in Zanesville. Ray was born on August 26, 1927 in South Paris, Maine. He is the son of the late Lewis C. and Thelma L. (Page) Button. Ray proudly served in the Army Air Corps during the Japanese Occupation with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron. During that time he made many Japanese friends. After his enlistment he worked with the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth, N.J. until his retirement in 1971. He then worked in the maintenance department of the Science Center at Muskingum College, and in 1980 began working as custodian for the New Concord U.S. Postal Service. One of Ray’s proudest moments was when he was invited to the White House to be recognized as Ohio’s Outstanding Older Worker for 1999.
NEW CONCORD, OH

