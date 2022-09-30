ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder trial for ex-Tarrant County deputy in Denton starts Monday

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago

The trial for a former Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy who is charged with murder is scheduled to begin Monday. Jay Allen Rotter, 38, is accused of killing his girlfriend at their Denton residence in 2020.

At about 11:34 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2020, Denton police received a 911 call from Rotter, who reported his girlfriend shot herself in the 2400 block of Robinwood Lane. An affidavit states he said she was beyond help and “she is done.”

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

