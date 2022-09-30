Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Zanesville Museum of Art Conducting Study
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum Of Art is looking for your input!. For the next 5-6 months, with help from Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors out of Cleveland, they’ll be conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community. Currently, the museum welcomes on average, 12,000...
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Gets New Training Equipment Through Grant
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – The South Zanesville Fire Department was able to purchase valuable new training equipment through a six thousand dollar grant from the Zavi Shrine Club. Monthly training conducted within the department supplies including child CPR dummies, as well as artificial extremities with simulated injuries such as...
WHIZ
New Driver Education Programs to Launch Across the Area
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Partnered with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center and the Ohio Valley Educational Center are getting ready to launch new Driver Education programs across the region. These programs look to address what is a significant barrier to employment for students across...
WHIZ
Zanesville Concert Association Fills Secrest Auditorium with 4th Graders
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Secrest Auditorium opened its doors Monday morning to more than 900 Muskingum County Fourth Graders as the Zanesville Concert Association with a grant from the Straker Charitable Foundation presented Alias Brass, a group of 5 musicians from across the country. Zanesville Concert Association Vice President...
WHIZ
Governor Announces Funding for ODVN
Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday. ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the...
WHIZ
‘Walk a Mile In My Shoes’ Event Held for Domestic Violence Awareness
ZANESVILLE, OH – Over 200 people gathered for the annual ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ event held in downtown Zanesville. The Muskingum County Domestic Violence Coalition hosted the event and people from across the community filled the area with purple in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
WHIZ
Ohio’s First Lady Opens New Storybook Trail
Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz officially opened the 20th Storybook Trail in the Ohio State Park System at Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County on Monday. The trail...
WHIZ
ZMCHD Holds Drive Through Vaccination Clinic
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With cold and flu season approaching, the Muskingum County Health department held a vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds today. Muskingum County Health Department Medical Director Jack Butterfield explained the purpose of the event and referenced the amount of participation following the event’s announcement on social media.
WHIZ
Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
wosu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
WHIZ
Felicia S. Scearce
Felicia S. Scearce, 50 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at the Select Specialty Hospital in Newark on October 2, 2022. Felicia was born on April 12, 1972 in Pittsburgh, California. She is the daughter of the late Phillip Saloma and Susan Carrier of Sacramento, California. Felicia is survived by...
WHIZ
William R. Mills
William “Bill” R. Mills, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. William was born on May 7, 1948 in Louisville, Ky. He is the son of the late Randolph and Golda (Zimmerman) Mills. Bill was a hard worker, dedicating forty-five years of his life to retail store management. He was also a loving son, brother, husband, and father.
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!
WHIZ
Linda L. Bailey
Linda L. Bailey, 75 of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:10 PM, Monday, October 3, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. She was born Wednesday, May 21, 1947, in Gallipolis, the daughter of Dale Denver Darst, Sr. and Peggy E. (Lewis) Darst. Linda was the first of...
WHIZ
Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan
Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan, 85 of Zanesville died at 2:15 AM Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice. He was born June 24, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Thomas R. Dinan and Hilda V. Grandstaff Dinan. Sherry was a member of St. Mary...
WHIZ
Licking Co. Agencies Receive Funds to Fight Violent Crime
Ten law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $12.3 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. In Licking County the Sheriff’s Office will receive over $400,000 to develop and implement a strategic plan for violent crime reduction and to identify future needs associated with anticipated growth in the county. Funds will also be used toward new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime, as well as for the creation of violent crime awareness literature, pamphlets, and training materials to be distributed throughout Licking County to schools, businesses, fairs, and community events.
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
