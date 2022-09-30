ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Zanesville Museum of Art Conducting Study

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum Of Art is looking for your input!. For the next 5-6 months, with help from Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors out of Cleveland, they’ll be conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community. Currently, the museum welcomes on average, 12,000...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

New Driver Education Programs to Launch Across the Area

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Partnered with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center and the Ohio Valley Educational Center are getting ready to launch new Driver Education programs across the region. These programs look to address what is a significant barrier to employment for students across...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Governor Announces Funding for ODVN

Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday. ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Ohio’s First Lady Opens New Storybook Trail

Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz officially opened the 20th Storybook Trail in the Ohio State Park System at Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County on Monday. The trail...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

ZMCHD Holds Drive Through Vaccination Clinic

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With cold and flu season approaching, the Muskingum County Health department held a vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds today. Muskingum County Health Department Medical Director Jack Butterfield explained the purpose of the event and referenced the amount of participation following the event’s announcement on social media.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Felicia S. Scearce

Felicia S. Scearce, 50 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at the Select Specialty Hospital in Newark on October 2, 2022. Felicia was born on April 12, 1972 in Pittsburgh, California. She is the daughter of the late Phillip Saloma and Susan Carrier of Sacramento, California. Felicia is survived by...
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
WHIZ

William R. Mills

William “Bill” R. Mills, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. William was born on May 7, 1948 in Louisville, Ky. He is the son of the late Randolph and Golda (Zimmerman) Mills. Bill was a hard worker, dedicating forty-five years of his life to retail store management. He was also a loving son, brother, husband, and father.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Linda L. Bailey

Linda L. Bailey, 75 of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:10 PM, Monday, October 3, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. She was born Wednesday, May 21, 1947, in Gallipolis, the daughter of Dale Denver Darst, Sr. and Peggy E. (Lewis) Darst. Linda was the first of...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan

Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan, 85 of Zanesville died at 2:15 AM Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice. He was born June 24, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Thomas R. Dinan and Hilda V. Grandstaff Dinan. Sherry was a member of St. Mary...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Licking Co. Agencies Receive Funds to Fight Violent Crime

Ten law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $12.3 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. In Licking County the Sheriff’s Office will receive over $400,000 to develop and implement a strategic plan for violent crime reduction and to identify future needs associated with anticipated growth in the county. Funds will also be used toward new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime, as well as for the creation of violent crime awareness literature, pamphlets, and training materials to be distributed throughout Licking County to schools, businesses, fairs, and community events.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

