CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill’s record at home has gone from oddity to rarity. Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at Progressive Field, improving to 14-0 in his career at the ballpark after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Quantrill (15-5) was in danger of his unblemished record at home ending before Miller’s shot off Daniel Lynch (4-13) capped Cleveland’s five-run fifth. Quantrill’s 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark’s history. “I try to keep the boys in the game,” he said of his charmed ways in Cleveland. “I trust that if I come out of a game with the lead that they’ll keep it, and if I don’t, that they’ll score. I don’t have a magic formula. I just compete.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO