2nd annual Oktoberfest brought thousands to Washington Street in JC
JUNCTION CITY - Hundreds of visitors made their way to the second annual Oktoberfest on Washington Street this weekend. With events for all ages, festival-goers found a variety of entertainment options while at the festival. Kids climbed rock walls and had fun in bounce houses and on inflatables. Men and...
Faith in Blue is set for Sunday at Rathert Field
Local law enforcement will host a Faith in Blue event Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at Rathert Field. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said it's tied in with a national Faith in Blue observance. This will be a partnership with the Geary County Sheriff's Office,Grandview Plaza Police Department and local faith-based organizations. "We're going to have a pitching machine. Kids and people will have an opportunity to hit off the pitching machine and catch fly balls. We're going to have hamburgers and hotdogs."
Geary Community Match Day is just ahead
Geary Community Match Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. This event will provide an opportunity for growth for area organizations striving to do good work, and an opportunity for the community to support those causes. On match day, donations made through the Greater Geary Community Foundation to participating funds will...
Freedom Fest JC will be on the city commission agenda
Junction City Commissioners will be asked to approve Freedom Fest JC as the City's Fourth of July celebration when they meet Tuesday evening. In 2022 Freedom Fest JC was held for the first time downtown while Sundown Salute moved many of their operations to Milford. The Sundown Salute parade, veterans ceremony and Freedom Run events were held in Junction City. City Manager Allen Dinkel said Freedom Fest was started last year in order to keep something downtown in Heritage Park.
Junction City employee anniversaries are recognized
City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the October Employment Anniversary recipients. They would also like to Congratulate a few additional employees who were missed the prior month. Administration:. Jackie Anders-10/25/2021-1 Year of Service. Fire Department:. Brandon Hurt-10/05/2020-2 Years of Service. Arturo Perez-Gaubeca-10/29/2012-10 Years of Service. JR Reynolds-10/20/1995-27...
Junction City Citizens Police Academy agenda is set
Junction City police will host their Citizens Police Academy from January through April. It begins with a welcome and police department and jail tours on Jan. 19 and concludes April 20 with a graduation dinner at the Municipal Building. Other class sessions will range from those dealing with dispatch hiring...
Lady Jays and Blue Jays win the Bob Schmoeckel Invitational
Junction City finished with the low team score of 30 points to capture first place in the varsity girls portion of the Bob Schmoeckel Invitational at Milford State Park. Hays finished second with 43 points followed by Clay Center with 51. In the individual competition for Junction City, Lorna Rae...
Kansas Farm Bureau donates $5 million for K-State's new agriculture buildings project
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau has pledged the largest donation in the organization's history: $5 million over five years to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture's innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. The two new innovation centers will focus on the development and diversification of Kansas and the world's food and agricultural economy.
Salina Auto Service tire fire under investigation
SALINA —Authorities are investigating a weekend fire in Salina. Just before 10p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth Street, according to the Salina Fire Department. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Terry Degraw!
Congratulations to Terry Degraw of Salina, the Week 4 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Terry, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Las Vegas Raiders!. Although the season has begun, you still...
USD 475 BOE approves calendar priorities
As Geary USD 475 begins the process of working on upcoming calendar options the school board has approved staff recommendations on primary criteria that will be non-negotiable. They include:. --A minimum of six 5-day weeks in each quarter to help alleviate concern about frequent breaks in the intended curriculum. --There...
UPDATE: JCPD: 34YO JC resident, arrested in Missouri, in connection with homicide
Following an extensive investigation, on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. the Junction City Police Department Arrested Joshua Sturgis a 34 year old resident of Junction City on the following requested charges in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of Justin Rose, 38, Junction City. • 2nd Degree Murder. •...
Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 3
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. David Lingle II, Driving while license cancelled / suspended / revoked; misdemeanor,...
Woman from Milford hospitalized after car overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A Chrysler 200 driven by Charlotte Velazquez, 27, Milford, hit a sign and rolled at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Stockdale Park Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Public Works advises on the dangers of lithium batteries
Geary County Public Works Household Hazardous waste has issued a news release saying that lithium-ion batteries should never be in your garbage or recycling containers. Those are the kind of batteries found in your cellphone, laptop, tablets and other devices. If lithium batteries are damaged or short circuited they can...
Police capture two suspects during Kansas business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 6a.m. Sunday, police were called by the victim to a business at 400 SE 29th in Topeka, according to Sgt. Kristen Marr. When officers arrived they observed two persons inside the fenced...
Kansas sheriff's K9 finds meth during interstate traffic stop
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
County Commission discusses the 2021 audit report
There was not any illegal activity or missing money reported following a recent 2021 Geary County audit report to the county commission. But it did show confusion on multiple issues. One of those involved a $2.7 million COVID-19 check that officials noted was never deposited in the County accounts and then voided at the end of 2021. The action to void the check freed up the money for a radio project. The other issue involved 24 accounts that were being held outside the County's general checking, including 18 that were not on the County's audit report and were unknown to the commission. Those accounts, or funds, were legal.
K-State looks ahead to Iowa State
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the Wildcats traveling to take on Iowa State this Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
