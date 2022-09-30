There was not any illegal activity or missing money reported following a recent 2021 Geary County audit report to the county commission. But it did show confusion on multiple issues. One of those involved a $2.7 million COVID-19 check that officials noted was never deposited in the County accounts and then voided at the end of 2021. The action to void the check freed up the money for a radio project. The other issue involved 24 accounts that were being held outside the County's general checking, including 18 that were not on the County's audit report and were unknown to the commission. Those accounts, or funds, were legal.

