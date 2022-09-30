Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Related
Government Technology
California to Establish Heat Warning System
With the advent of heat emergencies, the California Legislature has responded: “California set to be first state with extreme heat warning system under bills signed by Newsom.”. California leads the way in many things. Having a heat emergency system will be one of them — coming in 2025.
Government Technology
Cyber Roles Evolve to Meet the Growing Threat Imperative
In 2019 when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey named state CISO Tim Roemer head of the Department of Homeland Security in addition to his IT role, he made a statement that would steadily gain momentum in subsequent years: “Cybersecurity is homeland security.”. Arizona isn’t the only state that has rethought...
Government Technology
California Wins Digital States Acclaim
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As it has in previous years, the state of California earned solid marks in a biennial evaluation of...
Government Technology
Insider Takes: Northern California CIO on Planning, Modernization
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Guided by its inaugural chief information officer, one North Bay city is forging a comprehensive vision for enterprise-level...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Community Engagement, Survey Firm Polco Raises $14M
Polco, a Wisconsin company that offers survey tools for governments, has raised $14 million from a group of investors including Mercury Fund, BAT Ventures and Royal Street Ventures. The Wisconsin-based company, launched in 2015, has raised more than $20 million total, according to Crunchbase. The fresh capital comes as the...
Government Technology
Alberto Gonzalez Tapped to Lead Idaho ITS as Administrator
Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment of Alberto Gonzalez as the new administrator for the Office of Information Technology Services (ITS). Kristin Bartz, the communication manager for ITS, told Government Technology via email that Gonzalez’s official start date was Oct. 3. The administrator role was previously...
Government Technology
Florida Has Sustained $213.2B in Hurricane Damages
Hurricane Andrew was the biggest disaster to hit Florida previously. That was in 1992. For a retrospective on that disaster, listen to this Disaster Zone podcast: “Hurricane Andrew--30 Years Later.”. I recorded the above podcast just over a month ago with Kate Hale, the then-Dade County Emergency Management director,...
Government Technology
Feds Approve South Carolina’s $25M EV Charging Plan
(TNS) — The approval of a new state plan to add electric vehicle charging stations could add to more than a dozen already in York County. Federal approval of South Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan announced recently puts more than $25 million for new stations statewide in the next two years. The announcement is part of $1.5 billion to build chargers across 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government Technology
Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial
(TNS) - The stories coming out of the most hurricane-devastated areas of Florida’s Southwest coast are heart-rending: Residents leaving on foot from Fort Myers Beach, rolling small suitcases of whatever they could salvage. Pleas for food, water, propane and toilet paper posted on social media. Pine Island, Naples, Matlacha — all hit hard. Sanibel cut off by a severed causeway.
Government Technology
Building Relationships Through Live Events — ICYMI
During the pandemic, virtual engagements allowed the public and private sectors to keep their dialogue open — sharing ideas and maintaining important relationships. This past year saw a much-welcomed return to live, in-person events, including the fourth annual Louisiana Digital Government Summit and more than 40 Government Technology events scheduled nationwide.
Comments / 3