(TNS) — The approval of a new state plan to add electric vehicle charging stations could add to more than a dozen already in York County. Federal approval of South Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan announced recently puts more than $25 million for new stations statewide in the next two years. The announcement is part of $1.5 billion to build chargers across 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO