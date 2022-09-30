Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado Ag Dept. recruiting regional assistant commissioners
The Colorado Department of Agriculture has announced a search to fill new regionally based positions that will serve as a liaison between the Department and agricultural communities across Colorado. The Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture roles will serve as a key resource and conduit to CDA to support the Department’s goals of community engagement and developing and maintaining trusted relationships with rural communities.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado GDP shrinks 2% in second quarter
Real gross domestic product in Colorado took a step backward in the second quarter, declining at an annualized rate of 2%, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Real GDP is an inflation-adjusted measure reflecting the value of goods and services produced in an economy.
