KEYT
EU adds Anguilla, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos to tax blacklist
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has added the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to its tax haven blacklist. It also put Anguilla back on as just a year after it was removed. The EU said Tuesday that it made the additions over “concerns that these three jurisdictions, which all have a zero or nominal-only rate of corporate income tax, are attracting profits without real economic activity.” The blacklist was set up in 2017 to tackle rampant tax evasion and it’s updated every six months.. It now includes 12 jurisdictions that are considered non-cooperative. Bermuda was removed from the list, and anti-poverty charity Oxfam criticized that decision.
KEYT
Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Solomon Islands foreign minister says his nation agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed. Jeremiah Manele’s remarks represented the first time the Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner. Manele spoke on a visit in Wellington, New Zealand.
KEYT
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister has acknowledged it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that a court challenge to the Rwanda plan would likely take a long time to run its course. Nevertheless, she vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Under a deal signed in April, Britain plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. No one has yet been sent to Rwanda but Braverman said Tuesday she was “looking actively” at negotiating with other countries on similar deals.
KEYT
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
A Russian court has fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material in what is the country’s latest crackdown on Big Tech companies. The court in Moscow on Tuesday issued the $50,000 penalty to the short-video sharing platform, following a complaint by Russian regulators. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media. WhatsApp, Snapchat, Spotify and Tinder owner Match Group also have been hit by Russian fines this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Indigenous wall paintings uncovered at Mexican convent
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Indigenous symbols like a feather headdress, an axe and a shield have been found under layers of lime plaster at open-air chapels in a convent just south of Mexico City. The convent dates back to the 1500s, when Spanish Roman Catholic priests built open-air church patios to teach and convert Indigenous groups after the 1521 conquest of Mexico. Indigenous Mexicans preferred holding religious ceremonies in the open, and were reportedly distrustful of large, roofed spaces like churches. The finds announced Monday suggest the Spanish not only altered their church architecture, but also allowed masons to paint pre-Hispanic designs on the walls.
KEYT
Probe opens in Romania over leaks from Russian-owned company
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania have opened a criminal investigation against four employees of the local branch of neighboring Serbia’s NIS Petrol — which is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft — over suspected data leaks. Organized crime prosecutors said late on Monday that police raided the company’s offices in the capital Bucharest and the western city of Timisoara, along with the employees’ homes, as part of the probe. No other details were immediately released. The Associated Press has sent a request for comment to NIS Petrol. Serbia’s president said “this has nothing to do with us.”
KEYT
UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations is asking for five times’ more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases. The UN on Tuesday upped its request to $816 million from $160 million, saying recent assessments pointed to the urgent need for long-term help. The request in Geneva came a day after Julien Harneis, the U.N. coordinator for Pakistan, said diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, scabies and malnutrition are fueling a “second wave of death and destruction.” Floods in impoverished Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,696 since mid-June.
KEYT
US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol. Cooperation on biofuel between the U.S. and Japan is part of a larger partnership between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in defense, technology and climate change. Japanese officials note the country has room to grow its efforts on green fuels and boosting their use will help attain its carbon neutral goals.
EXCLUSIVE: Emerging Asian Designers to Interpret Historical Western Fashions
While cultural influences remain a hot-button topic in fashion, an exhibition in Hong Kong later this year is wading in, involving London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and conscripting six buzzy designers from across Asia. Conceived by retailer K11 for its K11 Musea’s Art & Cultural Center in Hong Kong,...
CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. Konnech Corporation’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence” were seized by investigators from the county district attorney’s office, according to the office. Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California. “We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu’s wrongful detention by LA County authorities,” Konnech said in a statement that ended: “Any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.”
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
