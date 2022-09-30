Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp to replace Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy in Nosferatu movie

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to lead Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, taking over for Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Prior to Styles' exit, the film was initially described as a remake of F. W. Murnau’s silent vampire film which would Count Orlok of Transylvania, a vampire looking to buy a house in Germany and who then becomes falls in love with the real-estate agent’s wife. Taylor-Joy, who starred in Eggers' The Northman, stayed with the project for as long as she could before being ultimately forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

Per the Prague Reporter (opens in new tab), Eggers registered the film with the Czech Film Fund last year – thus ending rumors of the film's cancellation, with Eggers told Den of Geek (opens in new tab) in February that the movie is still planned. Though at the time, Taylor-Joy was still attached.)

Skarsgard can be seen in the new and terrifying horror Barbarian, and will star in Netflix's Boy Kills World and John Wick: Chapter 4. He will also take on the role of Eric Draven for a new reimagining of The Crow, being the first actor to due so since Brandon Lee's iconic performance in 1993. Depp is starring in HBO's The Idol, from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more. Her first collection of poetry, "FINAL GIRL," sold out of print. Her second collection, "Sad Sexy Catholic," is forthcoming in 2023.