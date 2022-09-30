Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin addresses recent Ole Miss second-half offensive issues
OXFORD — No. 9 Ole Miss might be undefeated, but there are still things head coach Lane Kiffin wants his squad to get ironed out. Chief among them? The Rebels’ second-half offense. Over the last two games — wins over Tulsa and a then-top-10 Kentucky team — Ole...
One Mississippi, Two Mississippi: An in-state Saturday SEC sweep
The Rebels were solid defensively throughout the game on the front end and back end as well. Kentucky had trouble blocking the Ole Miss front, and the Rebels totaled three sacks and nine tackles for loss. They saved their best for last stopping two potential game-winning drives in the last...
‘It was definitely an experience I’ll forever remember’: Jaxson Dart reflects on sellout crowd, first SEC game
OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart got his first taste of life in the SEC on Saturday in a massive homecoming matchup against No. 7 Kentucky. The USC transfer helped lead the No. 14 Rebels to a wild 22-19 victory over the Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in front of 64,828 fans that didn’t leave their seats once the action got going.
