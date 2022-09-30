Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO