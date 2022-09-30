Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
floridapolitics.com
Following Ian, five counties’ schools remain closed with no set reopen date
The state is directing schools districts to reopen as soon as possible. Public schools in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties are closed until further notice, but most of the counties Hurricane Ian affected were back to the books Monday. Education Commissioner Manny Díaz, Jr. said Saturday the state...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
iheart.com
Florida gas tax holiday - Do stations have to pass along the savings?
Far more predictable than the winds and flooding rains from Hurricane Ian-the scam artists who have descended on Central Florida in the wake of the storm. We'll give you the latest on. the schemes to watch out for and ask our listeners whether they've been targeted. We've already had a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Majority Of Post-Hurricane Ian Looters Are Illegal Immigrants
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a Tuesday morning press conference that three of the four people arrested on charges of looting were illegally residing in the United States. “Three of the four are illegal aliens. These are people that are foreigners, they’re illegally
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County Schools to begin reopening on Monday
Under ordinary circumstances, Sarasota County Schools’ motto is “Working as one for the success of all.” For the foreseeable future, it has a new one: “When in doubt, cut it out.”. That’s the phrase Jody Dumas, the school system’s chief operating officer, on Tuesday applied to...
floridapolitics.com
Progressive poll shows Charlie Crist within 1 point of Ron DeSantis
Is the Governor hurting the Republican brand statewide?. Polling released by progressive watchdogs shows Gov. Ron DeSantis just 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Just 47% of Florida registered voters plan to vote to re-elect the Republican Governor, while 46% intend to vote for the Democrat. That’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
School District of Sarasota County to hold emergency meeting Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District will be holding an emergency meeting to discuss the status of school closures following Ian. Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota County School Board Emergency Resolution plans to meet Oct. 4 At...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida
Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup
Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
Mysuncoast.com
Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple ponder where to go
FORT MYERS, FLA. — No place in Florida seemed to have suffered more damage from Hurricane Ian than the town of Fort Myers Beach, located on Estero Island along the state's southwest coast. One official who flew over the community estimates that 80% of the structures will have to...
iheart.com
Fisherman caught cheating in major pro fishing scandal!
Two fishermen were caught cheating in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship tournament on Friday. Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Ohio’s Jake Runyon brought in a fish that weighed almost 33 pounds, almost double the second-place fish, so judges decided to gut the fish. When they did, they found several lead balls the two stuck into the fish to win the title and the $5k in prize money. The pair have previously won several tournaments, including last year’s Lake Erie Fall Brawl where they were disqualified before they could claim the $100k prize when one of the men failed a polygraph test.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market
Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
wild941.com
Teen Dies After Stealing Maserati With His Friends In St. Pete
One teen is dead after stealing a Maserati with his friends in St. Petersburg. Pinellas County sheriffs office responded to a call about a vehicle burglary in progress on 58th avenue North. One suspect was taken into custody but another burglary was happening in the area as well. 3 teens attempted to steal a Maserati and were successful. Deputies say the 15 year old driver used his shirt to open the door of the Maserati which was unlocked with the keys inside. His teenage friends also got into the car. When the driver saw cops trying to stop him he accelerated. The driver then lost control, hit a sign and the car flipped. The 15-year-old passenger died at the scene. Other two teens are in critical condition.
Sarasota County Schools remain closed as repairs, assessments are underway
Schools remain closed Monday for students and teachers in hard hit Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian. Crews are working to assess the damage and get repairs done as quickly as possible.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
A regional grocery store is being credited as the best in Alabama. Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Renfroe's Market as the top choice for Alabama. "Alabama-based Renfore's Market has six stores in the state and is famed for excellent...
Comments / 0