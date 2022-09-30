ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Osprey, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County Schools to begin reopening on Monday

Under ordinary circumstances, Sarasota County Schools’ motto is “Working as one for the success of all.” For the foreseeable future, it has a new one: “When in doubt, cut it out.”. That’s the phrase Jody Dumas, the school system’s chief operating officer, on Tuesday applied to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Progressive poll shows Charlie Crist within 1 point of Ron DeSantis

Is the Governor hurting the Republican brand statewide?. Polling released by progressive watchdogs shows Gov. Ron DeSantis just 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Just 47% of Florida registered voters plan to vote to re-elect the Republican Governor, while 46% intend to vote for the Democrat. That’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

School District of Sarasota County to hold emergency meeting Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District will be holding an emergency meeting to discuss the status of school closures following Ian. Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota County School Board Emergency Resolution plans to meet Oct. 4 At...
SARASOTA, FL
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida

Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
BRADENTON, FL
iheart.com

Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup

Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mysuncoast.com

Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Fisherman caught cheating in major pro fishing scandal!

Two fishermen were caught cheating in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship tournament on Friday. Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Ohio’s Jake Runyon brought in a fish that weighed almost 33 pounds, almost double the second-place fish, so judges decided to gut the fish. When they did, they found several lead balls the two stuck into the fish to win the title and the $5k in prize money. The pair have previously won several tournaments, including last year’s Lake Erie Fall Brawl where they were disqualified before they could claim the $100k prize when one of the men failed a polygraph test.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market

Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Teen Dies After Stealing Maserati With His Friends In St. Pete

One teen is dead after stealing a Maserati with his friends in St. Petersburg. Pinellas County sheriffs office responded to a call about a vehicle burglary in progress on 58th avenue North. One suspect was taken into custody but another burglary was happening in the area as well. 3 teens attempted to steal a Maserati and were successful. Deputies say the 15 year old driver used his shirt to open the door of the Maserati which was unlocked with the keys inside. His teenage friends also got into the car. When the driver saw cops trying to stop him he accelerated. The driver then lost control, hit a sign and the car flipped. The 15-year-old passenger died at the scene. Other two teens are in critical condition.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama

A regional grocery store is being credited as the best in Alabama. Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Renfroe's Market as the top choice for Alabama. "Alabama-based Renfore's Market has six stores in the state and is famed for excellent...
ALABAMA STATE

