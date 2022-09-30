Read full article on original website
Burton, Larry Oscar
Larry Oscar Burton¸ age 68 of Dublin passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born March 17, 1954 in Bland, Virginia he was the son of the late Clarence Burton & Louise French. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Glen Viers and sister, Brenda Purdue.
James III, Homer O.
Homer O. James, III of Dublin passed away September 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Zion Hill Baptist Church Radford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery.
Justice, Cynthia
Cynthia Justice, 51 of Christiansburg, passed away October 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Justice. Cindy is survived by her mother, Nell Justice-Simmons; son, Justin Atkins; daughter, Heather Atkins; granddaughter, Ayla Atkins; sister, Melissa Myers; niece, Taylor Caldwell; nephew, Shane Caldwell; as well as her special pet, Boo Boo.
Linkous, Howard Eugene
Howard Eugene (Gene) Linkous, 82, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Montgomery County on November 14, 1939 to the late Howard Essie and Edna Geneva Linkous. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Essie and Edna Geneva Linkous.
Clark, Cheryl Annette
Cheryl Annette Clark, 63 of Pearisburg, VA passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home. Cheryl was born on October 1, 1958, in Knoxville, TN and was the daughter of Doris Anne Doane Clark and the late James T. Clark, Sr. After her childhood in Tennessee, Cheryl moved...
Farr, Jacqueline Marshall
Jacqueline May Marshall Farr died on September 17, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1949 in Draper, Virginia to Kinard William Marshall and Glenna Bell Turman, both deceased. While Jackie traveled far and had various homes throughout her life, living in Floyd for 30 years, she returned twice to the cabin of her birth in Hiwasee, Virginia, coming back to Floyd for a time. Before her passing, she lived in Draper in a small cottage where she grew flowers and shared her days with friends and family. She did, indeed come full circle. Her final days were spent in Heritage Hall, which Jackie called “Green Acres,” where she was grateful and gracious for all the care she received.
Smith, Larry Dexter
Larry Dexter Smith, age 71, was called home to heaven on October 2nd, 2022. Larry was a 1973 graduate of Virginia Tech and spent most of his professional career as a Mechanical Engineer for VA Tech Facilities. He was a dedicated Hokie fan. He blessed so many with his music...
Vaughan, Lee Buchanan
Lee Buchanan Vaughan, born March 30th, 1969, passed away at Pulaski Community Hospital on September 28th, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lee fought hard to the end, not wanting to leave her adored daughters, Jordan Renee Phillips, Katherine Peyton Phillips, and Allie Ryan Phillips. Lee’s heart and soul revolved around her daughters, and the joy they brought to her life every day.
Carey, Patricia Long
Patricia Catherine Long Carey, age 86, of Christiansburg died, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:20 PM. Her Husband Nelson George Carey, Daughter Cheryl Nannette Carey and Grandson Carl Ryan Linkous were at her bedside at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Salem. She was born in Long Island, NY on August 27, 1936, to the late John Walter and Barbara Franklin Long.
10/8: Free Concert at NRCC
The music of Marshall Page and Coal Mountain and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from...
ABWA October Luncheon Meeting
Join us for our October monthly lunch meeting. Our speaker, Dr. Barbara Johnson, will share with us on the topic of women’s health. Theda Blackwood of Theorem is the speaker sponsor for this event. American Business Women’s Association October Luncheon Meeting. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 11:30 – 1:00...
Coats for Kids Collection Centers
ABWA (American Business Women’s Association) NRV Express Chapter Coats for Kids Collection for the Women’s Resource Center New River Valley. Children & Adult coats Used or New, Light Jackets & Winter Coats. Drop Off Locations 10-1-22 to 10-31-22 Christiansburg. American National Bank & Trust, 2950 Market St NE...
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
