‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Aegon and Helaena’s Wedding to the Merling King
A lot happens in House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark.” Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) is laid to rest, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar and loses an eye, and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) finally sleeps with, schemes with, and gets to marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). But in between the fireworks on the beach and those rowdy kids almost killing each other, there were also a lot of quiet, subtle moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7. The latest installment of the HBO hit nodded at the Merling King, an upcoming family wedding, and the inside...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: Every Easter Egg and Secret
The eternal waters referred to on this episode of House of the Dragon are described as “the dominion of the Merling King.” But who is the Merling King? Well, he’s one of the gods of the sea in the writings of George R.R. Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones and all of the happenings in Westeros. The Driftwood Throne that appears in this episode was supposedly gifted from the Merling King.
'House of the Dragon': Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Casting Rumor
Elizabeth Olsen is apparently as surprised as anyone by the rumors that she has been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2. Sometime in the last few weeks, stories began to crop up stating with varying degrees of certainty that Olsen would be in Westeros when Season 2 premieres. On Thursday, she told Entertainment Tonight that that's not the case – though she isn't opposed to the idea.
House of the Dragon Twist Changes Major Death in Game of Thrones History
Through the first six episodes of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series has followed its source material rather closely. The events of the series have mirrored those in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, albeit with some slight variations or extra explanation here and there. What the show hasn't done, however, is completely change something from its source material, altering Game of Thrones history in the process. That changed during Sunday night's new episode.
‘Dahmer’ Crew Member Slams Set as ‘One of the Worst Shows I’ve Ever Worked On’: ‘The Trailer Itself Gave Me PTSD’
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” production coordinator Kim Alsup went viral on Twitter before the Netflix series even debuted when she revealed she was “treated horribly” on set. Alsup wrote that she was one of just two Black people on the set and that other crew members often called her by the other Black person’s name. “They kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5,” Alsup wrote on Twitter. “Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now...
This Week’s Worst Person in Westeros: Alicent Hightower
After each episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones, Slate writers gather to answer an age-old question: Who is the worst person in Westeros? This week, book critic Laura Miller and editorial assistant Nadira Goffe answer the call. Laura Miller: Nadira! Have you ever...
Yes, House Of The Dragon’s Matthew Needham also sees the Larys/Varys comparisons
Spoiler warning: The following contains spoilers for House Of The Dragon episode seven. History repeats itself on House Of The Dragon (or establishes itself, given Game Of Thrones takes place after HOTD). Targaryens ride dragons, would-be rulers battle for the Iron Throne, and sneaky dudes align themselves with potentially powerful women in an assortment of horrific ways. So it is with Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), who may immediately remind you of Varys (Conleth Hill)—not just in name—and perhaps even more so with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen).
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Horror fans full of praise for a gruelling and ‘blood boiling’ new film
One of the most universal genres, and one of the few which requires little dialogue, horror has been blessed in recent years by the boom in foreign films going big in western audiences. Thanks to such a change in culture, films like Speak No Evil are able to come out...
Prince’s Half-Sister Cruelly Denies Sinéad O’Connor Documentary Use of “Nothing Compares 2 U”: “Prince’s Version Is Best”
Showtime‘s Sinéad O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares has been denied the use of her cover of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U” by the late singer’s estate. In a statement to Billboard, Prince’s half-sister and co-heir Sharon Nelson wrote, “I didn’t feel she deserved to use the song.” Prince had written “Nothing Compares 2 U” for his side project, The Family, and the song appeared on their self-titled 1985 debut album. O’Connor’s 1990 cover of the track launched her career trajectory forward, making her an international sensation with three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year. Hence why the film’s director Kathryn Ferguson...
Big Mouth's season six trailer is a family affair
Big Mouth is back for another round of humiliation, sexual awakening, and disgusting monsters farting out babies. And based on the trailer for season six, John Mulaney and Nick Kroll are getting the whole family involved. New dad John Mulaney, whose family saga became the subject of an ungodly amount...
Chucky returns with a confident, nasty season 2 on Syfy
Spoiler alert: Chucky’s still alive. Yes, the killer doll with more resurrections under his belt than Sauron does get killed at the end of Chucky season one, but he has evolved beyond such petty hurdles as death. Now in its fifth decade, the Child’s Play franchise is as convoluted as ever, but for all the hoops it jumps through to keep the killer doll(s) and his opponents on a collision course, Chucky’s philosophy is as refreshingly simplistic as ever: keep the kills coming.
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
Even Stephen King fans may feel Mr. Harrigan’s Phone isn't worth picking up
More akin to a stern lecture by a grownup than an eerie, unsettling cautionary tale, writer-director John Lee Hancock’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone might have succeeded better if it didn’t completely collapse into boomer-style commentary about how modern technology is terrible and will inevitably lead to humankind’s downfall. Though its narrative contains some subtleties, and Hancock’s aesthetic polish gives it a nice gloss, the picture’s pacing and character-driven momentum frequently sputters, ultimately leading to diminished results.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Human Playground’ On Netflix, A Docuseries Where People Play By Pushing Themselves To Extremes
Human Playground is a six-part docuseries, narrated and produced by Idris Elba that shows how humans play. But it’s not showing people playing Uno or tossing a Frisbee around the yard. These methods of play push humans to their physical and mental limits. It can be pushing through pain, performing cultural rituals or experiencing rites of passage, finding the best and most challenging of earth’s natural wonders, or other reasons, but the people profiled in this series aren’t the type who get injured opening plastic bags, unlike certain sedentary TV critics we know.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Shares Why She Was 'Terrified' About Addams Family Alum Christina Ricci Joining The Netflix Show
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega admits she was terrified when Christina Ricci joined the Netflix series.
Oh baby, we hear Paramount Plus has officially picked up that Frasier reboot
It’s happening, Crane-heads and Frasier-fanatics! Deadline says Paramount+ has officially picked up the long-in-the-works Frasier reboot, which apparently hadn’t been a sure-thing up until now despite the fact that Paramount+ has been talking about it for over a year. We know the show will be about Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier living in a different city and working with a new cast of characters, but that’s about all we know.
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
You need to watch Spielberg’s misunderstood sci-fi masterpiece on Amazon Prime ASAP
Pinocchio is sizzling proper now. Or not less than tweaking and twisting the Italian fairytale for contemporary audiences is. Pinocchio received a live-action therapy starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo on Disney+ in early September, and Pinocchio will come to life as soon as once more, reimagined as a stop-motion animated musical fantasy drama by Guillermo del Toro, for Netflix.
Netflix is still bragging about how popular Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is
Controversy be damned… or maybe celebrated, at least over at Netflix HQ, because the streaming service is still talking about how popular Dahmer— Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is. Yes, despite the awful name, the bizarre move to flag it as an example of LGBTQ representation, and the fact that the families of Dahmer’s real-life victims didn’t necessarily get a say in having their stories endlessly dramatized and mythologized, Netflix still says Dahmer—Monster is one of its biggest original shows ever.
