City asked to approve $4 million settlement for man’s death by police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public Safety Committee has been officially asked to approve a $4 million settlement to the family of a man shot and killed by Spokane Police. Officers shot and killed David Novak in January 2019. Police said they shot Novak because he was allegedly shooting and yelling racial slurs at his neighbor. It was later discovered...
KHQ Right Now
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife to be extradited back to Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Charles Bergman, the man accused in his wife's murder, has waived his extradition in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). According to LCSO, the office has 10 days to pick him up from their jail, meaning he has to be back...
Victim fought off rape suspect by biting his finger, court records say
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rape victim got her attacker to stop and run away by biting his finger, court records say. Ethan Z. Jake, 18, is charged with raping a woman in downtown Spokane late last month. Police believe the attack was random. Court records show Jake walked up to the victim near the Healing Room Ministries on 1st Ave...
Sandpoint HS student criminally charged for posting shooting threat on TikTok
SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Sandpoint High School student has been criminally charged for threatening to shoot up the school in a social media post. Sandpoint Police said the student admitted to posting the threat on TikTok to create chaos in the school. A different student reported the threat to the school administration. School resources officers quickly contacted the students involved...
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Spokane Police Department K-9 Zues Heads Into Retirement After Final Shift Monday Night
SPOKANE - An illustrious career will come to an end Monday night. After seven years of service to the City of Spokane, K-9 Zues will work his last patrol shift Monday night before heading into retirement. Throughout his tenure, Zeus has helped officers locate nearly 400 suspects, according to the...
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant
POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
‘Added level of protection’: Spokane Fire wants bulletproof vests for first responders
SPOKANE, Wash. — With more local first responders being attacked, the Spokane Fire Department is looking to buy bulletproof vests. From having rocks thrown at them to shots fired in the area they’re responding to, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer explains their job has gotten more dangerous. “We’ve had acts of violence, actually perpetrated onto assaults onto all of the...
Man accused of raping woman at random in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old man for reportedly raping a woman at random in downtown Spokane. The alleged sexual assault happened just after 1 a.m. on September 26. The victim told police she was walking her dog near 1st and Division when Ethan Z. Jake approached her.
Sandpoint authorities locate student who made shooter threat online
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Early this morning, Sandpoint High School (SHS) students reported a potential shooter threat to the school administration. The threat was made on TikTok, where a student spoke about being upset with another student and then threatened to bring a gun to shoot up the school. The...
Vigil for man shot and killed by police in Hillyard happening on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vigil is being held for a man that was killed by the Spokane Police Department in September. Robert Bradley was shot at his home in Hillyard on September 4. Police shot and killed him while responding to an anti-harassment court order. October 4th marks the...
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorizes the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Couple arrested over drug allegations
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
KHQ Right Now
Prosecutors to consider whether to move forward with case against former Pasco police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - Prosecutors were given until Nov. 4 to speak with witnesses and decide if they wish to move forward with their case against former Pasco police officer Richard Aguirre. The Spokane Police Department used DNA evidence to link Aguirre to the killing of Spokane woman in 1986. The...
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT regarding homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the prosecutor's office to file a lawsuit against the Washington Department of Transportation regarding the homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. With this resolution, the prosecutor's office is authorized to file suit "for the abatement...
Kootenai County assessor appeals to restore salary
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that...
Man suspected of stealing car backs into McDonald’s trying to flee the scene
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole someone’s car and tried to run away after backing into a McDonald’s. On Saturday, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a reported stolen vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s on South Havana Street. The victim of the theft, who originally reported that their vehicle was stolen two days before, said she found her stolen car, advising that it was backed into a parking stall of the McDonald’s with a white man inside.
police1.com
Women raped by on-duty police officer files $1M lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior. The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women,"...
KHQ Right Now
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
Spokane Police use bullhorn, flashbang to arrest man, woman
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man and woman at a home in west Spokane Thursday night. Police say the pair had a Department of Corrections warrant, and the man has a history of violent crime and weapon possession. Police used a bullhorn to call the suspects out of the home. A flashbang was also used to arrest one...
KREM2
