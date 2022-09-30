ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sandpoint HS student criminally charged for posting shooting threat on TikTok

SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Sandpoint High School student has been criminally charged for threatening to shoot up the school in a social media post.  Sandpoint Police said the student admitted to posting the threat on TikTok to create chaos in the school. A different student reported the threat to the school administration. School resources officers quickly contacted the students involved...
SANDPOINT, ID
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant

POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Added level of protection’: Spokane Fire wants bulletproof vests for first responders

SPOKANE, Wash. — With more local first responders being attacked, the Spokane Fire Department is looking to buy bulletproof vests. From having rocks thrown at them to shots fired in the area they’re responding to, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer explains their job has gotten more dangerous. “We’ve had acts of violence, actually perpetrated onto assaults onto all of the...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Couple arrested over drug allegations

SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Kootenai County assessor appeals to restore salary

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man suspected of stealing car backs into McDonald’s trying to flee the scene

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole someone’s car and tried to run away after backing into a McDonald’s. On Saturday, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a reported stolen vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s on South Havana Street. The victim of the theft, who originally reported that their vehicle was stolen two days before, said she found her stolen car, advising that it was backed into a parking stall of the McDonald’s with a white man inside.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
police1.com

Women raped by on-duty police officer files $1M lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior. The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women,"...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

KREM2

