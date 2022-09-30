Read full article on original website
Bob Smith
4d ago
Can a person go down to Mexico and cross the border illegally to get back to the states, and qualify? Asking for a friend who has less money than the immigrants do. 🤣
Reply(1)
14
Bruce Harris
4d ago
how incredibly stupid!!!Steal money from law abiding US citizens and give it to the foreign invaders
Reply
17
Dave Smith
4d ago
More Washington state taxpayer money being flushed down the drain.
Reply(1)
6
