Albany Herald

Apple TV+ Release ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

A new trailer for the second season of Apple TV+‘s original series The Problem With Jon Stewart has debuted, set to tackle topics about gender, elections, taxes, and globalization, among other hot-button issues. “Welcome back to Season 2 of The Problem,” Stewart exclaims before joking, “this is the new...
Albany Herald

Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage

Tia Mowry announced on social media Tuesday that she and her husband Cory Hardrict are divorcing. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," "The Game" actress wrote on Instagram, alongside of photo of herself and Hardrict. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."
Albany Herald

‘Acapulco’ Continues Máximo’s Rags to Riches Story in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is checking back into the Las Colinas Resort as the streamer gears up for Season 2 of Acapulco. The bilingual comedy led by Eugenio Derbez returns for ten all-new episodes beginning Friday, October 21 with the first installments. Additional episodes will drop each Friday through December 16. Along with looking forward to the show’s return, Apple TV+ is giving fans their first look at the latest chapter of Máximo’s rags to riches story in the Season 2 trailer, above.
