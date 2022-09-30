Read full article on original website
Apple TV+ Release ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
A new trailer for the second season of Apple TV+‘s original series The Problem With Jon Stewart has debuted, set to tackle topics about gender, elections, taxes, and globalization, among other hot-button issues. “Welcome back to Season 2 of The Problem,” Stewart exclaims before joking, “this is the new...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit 'DWTS' to cheer on Charli D'Amelio
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visited the ballroom of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday to cheer on TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. Week three of Season 31 of the competitive dancing show featured the duo in the audience, along with Barker's son Landon Barker, who is dating D'Amelio.
Reginae Carter Spit 16 Bars On The BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher
Reginae Carter blew us away with her recent freestyle on the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher, just like her father taught her to.
Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage
Tia Mowry announced on social media Tuesday that she and her husband Cory Hardrict are divorcing. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," "The Game" actress wrote on Instagram, alongside of photo of herself and Hardrict. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."
Kanye West called out by Jayden Smith for dressing in 'hate slogan'
Kanye West is receiving backlash over his latest fashion statement. On Monday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, wore a shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on it. The words "White Lives Matter" were written on the back in large lettering.
Constance Wu Says ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Alleged Harassment Spurred Those Renewal Tweets
Constance Wu was met with backlash when she tweeted complaints about Fresh Off the Boat‘s Season 6 renewal in May 2019. In a Monday, October 3 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she revealed the tweets were prompted by the sexual harassment she says she faced at the hands of one of the show’s senior producers while filming the sitcom.
‘Icons Unearthed’ Season 2 Delves Into History and Lasting Impact of ‘The Simpsons’
Growing up, Brian Volk-Weiss considered himself a Fox kid — all his favorite shows were on the then-fledgling network. And as with many viewers checking out The Tracey Ullman Show, it was those interstitial animated shorts featuring a dysfunctional family that really caught his eye. The popular bits grew...
‘Acapulco’ Continues Máximo’s Rags to Riches Story in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ is checking back into the Las Colinas Resort as the streamer gears up for Season 2 of Acapulco. The bilingual comedy led by Eugenio Derbez returns for ten all-new episodes beginning Friday, October 21 with the first installments. Additional episodes will drop each Friday through December 16. Along with looking forward to the show’s return, Apple TV+ is giving fans their first look at the latest chapter of Máximo’s rags to riches story in the Season 2 trailer, above.
Rachel Maddow's successor, Alex Wagner, is failing to draw the big audience she commanded in prime time
On Monday night, inside the upscale Parisian restaurant L'Avenue at Saks in midtown Manhattan, MSNBC President Rashida Jones hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate Alex Wagner. The glitzy event was attended by some of the most elite names in media, including MSNBC host Chris Hayes, Vanity Fair Editor-In-Chief Radhika Jones,...
