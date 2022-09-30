Tia Mowry announced on social media Tuesday that she and her husband Cory Hardrict are divorcing. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," "The Game" actress wrote on Instagram, alongside of photo of herself and Hardrict. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

