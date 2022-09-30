Midland hosting regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship

MIDLAND High school performers will bring live music to Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland Oct. 8 as marching bands from throughout New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas compete in the 2022 Bands of America West Texas Regional Championship presented by Yamaha.

Bands of America Championships are the premier marching band events in the nation and are entertaining, family-friendly events featuring live music, choreography, and competition.

Hosted by the Midland Legacy High School Band and Boosters, the Bands of America West Texas Regional Championship will feature 28 high school marching bands in preliminary competition. A panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts will evaluate the bands. The top 12 scoring bands will advance to the evening finals competition. The event will include an exhibition performance by the West Texas A&M University The Sound of West Texas Buffalo Marching Band, a news release said.

The Bands of America West Texas Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha, is one of 26 Bands of America marching band championships across the country this fall, providing positively life-changing experiences for students, teachers, and fans.

In addition to the West Texas Regional, eight other Bands of America Championships will take place in Texas this fall. Events include the South Texas Regional Championship in McAllen, Austin Regional Championship, Dallas/Fort Worth Regional Championship, North Texas Regional Championship in Prosper, North Houston Regional Championship in Shenandoah, West Houston Regional Championship in Katy, Waco Regional Championship, and San Antonio Super Regional Championship at the Alamodome.

The Bands of America season concludes with the Bands of America Grand National Championships, presented by Yamaha, Nov. 10-12 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Music for All will present the Bands of America West Texas Regional Championship at Astound Broadband Stadium, 801 North Loop 250 West, Midland, TX 79703. Ticket prices are $23 for prelims, $23 for finals, or $36 for an all-Day Pass when ordered in advance. Tickets are $7 more per ticket when purchased on-site at the event. Children 10 years old or younger are admitted free for general admission seating. Visit marching.musicforall.org/midland22 to see the event schedule and order tickets online.

Music for All, a non-profit 501(c)3 educational organization, has been creating, providing, and expanding positively life-changing experiences through music for all for school music ensembles, students, and teachers since 1975.