Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price
For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
S-19 Developer To Pay County Legal Costs If Settlement Offer Is Approved, Then Challenged. Public Hearing On Oct 11
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – The Pasco County Florida Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will hold a public hearing at the Historic County Courthouse, 2nd Floor Board Room, 37918 Meridian Avenue, Dade City, FL, 33525 at 1:30 P.M. on October 11, 2022, to review/approve/disapprove the SD, LLC S-19 Settlement Offer. You
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
West Pasco residents relieved, reflect on realities of coastal Florida living in wake of Ian
“We escaped.” “We dodged the bullet.” “We were lucky.”. Those were the thoughts of a few West Pasco residents as they cleaned up, took down boards and dragged sandbags away from their doorsteps as Hurricane Ian entered the Atlantic, leaving a battered Florida behind it last week.
Tampa officials confirm former City Attorney Gina Grimes is not working with the city in any capacity
Last month, the city thought that Grimes might take on a new position, but said today that she has moved on.
Palm Harbor residents pack a U-haul with supplies for Ft. Myers
Tampa Bay area residents continue to do what they can to lend a helping hand, like parking a 20-foot U-haul truck in Palm Harbor, which is open for donations.
Citrus County celebrates businesses all during October
Every October, the county sets time aside to celebrate Business Appreciation Month and recognize the civic and economic impact businesses have made to their communities. This month, Citrus is celebrating the 45th anniversary of that event, sometimes affectionately referred to as BAM.
A Preview of the Annual Nature Coast Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale
As guests attend the 2022 Fall Plant Sale presented by the Spring Hill Garden Club, they’ll be honoring the rich tradition of the club and community gardens and supporting its future as well. The plant sale will take place at the Nature Coast Botanical Gardens, 1489 Parker Ave., Spring Hill on Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 am to 2 pm and on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 am to noon.
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban
CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
Beverly Hills clean-up will take place — without deputies
The Beverly Hills Civic Association and the sheriff’s office were unable to work out a way for three deputies to help volunteer for the upcoming community clean-up program. Despite that, the event will take place as scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21, Civic Association President Mike Belkin said.
Verizon users in multiple counties may experience issues when dialing 911
Verizon Wireless users in Hernando, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties could experience issues when trying to dial 911 due to a nationwide outage.
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Tampa Electric reports only 7,000 customers remain without power
The utility company expects to restore most of the remaining outages by Monday night. Tampa Electric (TECO) has restored power to the vast majority of customers affected by Hurricane Ian, but there are still 7,761 households without power in areas of eastern Hillsborough County and Polk County. The utility company...
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages
The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Sheriff's office deploys SMART contingent to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery
Before he and his contingent of 13 deputies convoyed to southwest Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast asked a question. “How many of you went on deployment in 2018 for Hurricane Michael?” he said the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, outside of the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Lecanto.
