Floral City, FL

usf.edu

Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price

For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County celebrates businesses all during October

Every October, the county sets time aside to celebrate Business Appreciation Month and recognize the civic and economic impact businesses have made to their communities. This month, Citrus is celebrating the 45th anniversary of that event, sometimes affectionately referred to as BAM.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

A Preview of the Annual Nature Coast Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale

As guests attend the 2022 Fall Plant Sale presented by the Spring Hill Garden Club, they’ll be honoring the rich tradition of the club and community gardens and supporting its future as well. The plant sale will take place at the Nature Coast Botanical Gardens, 1489 Parker Ave., Spring Hill on Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 am to 2 pm and on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 am to noon.
SPRING HILL, FL
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
tampabeacon.com

New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban

CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills clean-up will take place — without deputies

The Beverly Hills Civic Association and the sheriff’s office were unable to work out a way for three deputies to help volunteer for the upcoming community clean-up program. Despite that, the event will take place as scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21, Civic Association President Mike Belkin said.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Electric reports only 7,000 customers remain without power

The utility company expects to restore most of the remaining outages by Monday night. Tampa Electric (TECO) has restored power to the vast majority of customers affected by Hurricane Ian, but there are still 7,761 households without power in areas of eastern Hillsborough County and Polk County. The utility company...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages

The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office deploys SMART contingent to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery

Before he and his contingent of 13 deputies convoyed to southwest Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast asked a question. “How many of you went on deployment in 2018 for Hurricane Michael?” he said the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, outside of the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Lecanto.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

