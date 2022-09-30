We recently reported on what RENNTech calls the largest displacement V12 on record for the Mercedes Benz M120 engine. The naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 with its 615 hp (458 kW) is just the icing on the cake of what is a truly stunning bespoke super sedan in the S76R. We were so mesmerized by it that we reached out to RENNTech with questions and they gave us details you won’t read about elsewhere.

