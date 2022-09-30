Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Audi’s EV Range Will Include City Cars And Avant Models
Audi has provided a hint at some of the cars that will be found in its future range of electric vehicles. The car manufacturer has previously confirmed that it will only launch new all-electric models from 2026 before completely killing off combustion-powered vehicles by 2033. This plan will prompt it to release a bevy of EVs over the coming years.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Carscoops
Toyota Crown Slated To Get A Plug-In Hybrid Option
The Toyota Crown returned to America earlier this year with two hybrid powertrains, and it appears a plug-in hybrid variant is on the horizon. According to MotorTrend, Toyota President Akio Toyoda revealed the news during a dealer meeting in Las Vegas last week. Little is known about the model at this point, but it’s expected to adopt the Prime moniker just like the Prius plug-in hybrid.
Carscoops
More Than 80% Of Ford Maverick Buyers Are First-Time Truck Owners, Many Coming From Civic And CR-V
It’s no secret that the Ford Maverick is a conquest king, but the automaker has revealed other surprising statistics as part of their September sales report. In particular, Ford said more than 80% of Maverick customers are first-time truck buyers. That’s an impressive number and the automaker noted conquest customers are coming from the Honda CR-V and Civic as well as the Toyota RAV4.
Carscoops
Scout EV And Pickup Won’t Be Based On VW’s MEB Platform, Will Be True Off-Roaders, Says Report
The upcoming SUV and pickup sold under the Scout name will not be rebadged Volkswagens, according to a post from a prominent Scout enthusiast who claims he spoke to the Scout Motors team. Jeff Bade, whom Autoblog refers to as a prominent member of the vintage Scout community, recently posted...
Carscoops
More Than Half New Cars In U.S. Will Be Electric By 2030, Report Claims
Electric vehicles will account for more than half of all new cars sold in the U.S. by 2030, experts predict. Though President Joe Biden has yet to make any moves to force states to outlaw the sale of combustion vehicles, analysts say incentives such as the new tax credits for EV buyers will help the market explode in the next few years.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Gone Wild Takes Out A Classic Chevy C10 Pickup
Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community.
Carscoops
RENNTech Gives Us All The Details On The S76R’s Bored And Stroked 7.6-Liter V12
We recently reported on what RENNTech calls the largest displacement V12 on record for the Mercedes Benz M120 engine. The naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 with its 615 hp (458 kW) is just the icing on the cake of what is a truly stunning bespoke super sedan in the S76R. We were so mesmerized by it that we reached out to RENNTech with questions and they gave us details you won’t read about elsewhere.
Carscoops
2023 Subaru Forester Comes In Six Grades Starting At $27,620
Subaru has announced prices and details for the 2023 Forester that is set to arrive at dealerships across the United States in December where it will be sold in Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring guises. Powering all versions of the 2023 Subaru Forester is a 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder...
Carscoops
Volkswagen Recalls 663 Atlas And Atlas Cross Sport SUVs For Bad Brake Line
Volkswagen must recall a total of 663 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because of a braking issue. The problem revolves around the vehicles’ brake lines, which can, per a Volkswagen investigation, leak at the threaded connection. The issue was caused by tooling equipment in the factory, which had not been set up correctly after maintenance. The issue only affects 2023 model year vehicles.
Carscoops
Toyota RAV4 Gets New Adventure Off-Road Package II In Japan, Makes Black Bumpers Cool Again
Toyota announced a series of model year updates for the RAV4 in Japan including more tech inside the cabin and the new “Adventure Offroad Package II” bringing rugged looks and greater off-road capability. Starting with the new trim, it is an evolution of the “Adventure Offroad Package” that...
Carscoops
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied In Estate Form For The First Time
It might be our idea but it seems that the once-neglected station wagons are slowly getting back in fashion. Mercedes has always been a supporter of this bodystyle, and the next generation of the E-Class is not an exception to the rule. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate prototype was caught by our spy photographers, showing that the German brand will keep offering an alternative to the traditional sedan.
Carscoops
Discover A Drifting Champ’s Infamous Toyota 2JZ-Powered E92 BMW M3 With Over 900-HP
If you’re familiar with the drifting scene, chances are you’ve heard of the name James Deane and are familiar with his wild E92-generation BMW M3. The car frequents drifting events and has also become a staple of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in recent years. While the standard E92 M3 is renowned for its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8, Deane has ditched this engine in favor of a Toyota-sourced 2JZ 3.0-liter six-cylinder.
Carscoops
We’re Driving The Euro-Spec 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: What Do You Want To Know About It?
It’s difficult to overstate how important the new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is to the Italian brand. Stellantis’s answer to BMW has failed to set the sales charts alight in recent years despite having some decent cars in the shape of the four-door Giulia and Stelvio SUV so there’s a lot of pressure on the Tonale’s shoulders.
Carscoops
We Desperately Want This Laguna Seca Blue BMW E46 M3
The E46-generation BMW M3 is a true performance car great and this particular example, currently up for auction through Bring a Trailer, is one of the most gorgeous we’ve seen in quite some time. This E46 M3 has been listed up for sale in New York with service records,...
Carscoops
Quick Thinking Mercedes Owner Narrowly Avoids Wrong-Way Driver
Wrong-way drivers are some of the scariest things to encounter on the highway and, last year, AAA noted that they cause approximately 500 deaths in the United States annually. Thankfully, this Mercedes driver didn’t become a statistic as their quick reaction avoided an almost certain tragedy. As you can...
Carscoops
These Are The 10 Most Discounted New Cars And SUVs On The Market Now
Shopping for a new vehicle has been tough over the last few years. Parts shortages, dealer markups, production slowdowns, and more have left many shoppers unsatisfied. According to a new report though, there are a handful of deals still out there. Here are the most discounted new cars you can find on sale right now.
Carscoops
Mercedes’ Head Of UX Design Defends Big Screens In Modern Vehicles
As touchscreens take over more and more of the interior of modern vehicles, a pushback among designers has started. Mercedes’s director of user experience (UX) design, Klaus Frenzel, still think that big screens are the right move for the industry, though. It may not come as a surprise that...
Carscoops
Hyundai Elantra N Owner Gets A Ticket Over Stock Exhaust, Police Says To Sue The Dealer
A Hyundai Elantra N owner in California is battling authorities who ticketed him over an exhaust that was too loud, despite the fact that the entire car is still stock. The state limit for exhaust on vehicles under 6,000 pounds (2,721 Kg) is 95 dB. A video of the traffic stop provides evidence that the officer who ticketed the driver not only said that he would need to spend some $7,000 to fix the already stock vehicle but that he could sue his dealership over the fees.
