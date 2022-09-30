Meet The Empress cast: who's who in the Netflix series

Looking to learn about The Empress cast? You've come to the right place!

In the German Netflix historical drama, sixteen-year-old Bavarian princess Elisabeth "Sisi" falls in love with her sister's fiancé Emperor Franz Joseph and the two later marry, which is obviously quite scandalous!

Following the marriage, Sisi moves to Vienna and finds herself having to navigate the complexity of court politics and her husband's scheming family members, including Franz Joseph's brother-in-law who is obsessed with outshining his older brother, and Sisi's mother-in-law Sophia takes an instant disliking to her as well.

It's based on real life events, focusing on the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria up until her death in 1898.

Fans of period dramas like The Crown or Bridgerton will most likely love this series, and there's a great cast attached to it as well. Here's what you need to know about them...

Devrim Lingnau as Empress Elisabeth

Devrim Lingnau as Empress Elisabeth. (Image credit: Netflix)

Elisabeth "Sisi" was Empress of Austria and Queen of Hungary from her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph, between April 1854 – September 1898. She was known for being "shy and introverted by nature", meaning she struggled to adapt to the life that came with her new titles.

In The Empress , she is played by German actress Devrim Lingnau, who has starred in German-language TV shows such as Under Suspicion , Carmilla and Allmen.

Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph

Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph. (Image credit: Netflix)

Emperor Franz Joseph was Emperor of Austria, King of Hungary, and the other states of the Austro-Hungarian Empire from December 1848 until his death. He married Elisabeth and they went on to have four children: Archduchess Sophie, Archduchess Gisela, Rudolf, Crown Prince of Austria and Archduchess Marie Valerie.

In the series he's played by Philip Froissant, a German actor and singer who is best known for his theatre work. He has also played Jonas Hansen in Netflix's movie Black Island.

Melika Foroutan as Princess Sophia

Melika Foroutan as Sophia. (Image credit: Netflix)

Princess Sophia of Bavaria was Emperor Franz Joseph's mother, and is most notable in the series for taking an instant disliking to Elisabeth, causing problems for the couple as they attempt to navigate both marriage and royal duties.

She's played by Melika Foroutan, whose breakout roles include starring in drama Wut as well as playing the police officer Silvia Henke in the critically acclaimed German TV show KDD – Kriminaldauerdienst .

Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian

Johannes Nussbaum as Maximilian. (Image credit: Netflix)

Archduke Maximilian is Emperor Franz Joseph's brother, who constantly wants to upstage him and thinks he would be a better ruler, so there's even more drama to contend with within the family, as Maxmilian does not seem to approve of his sibling.

He's played by Johannes Nussbaum, a German actor known for movies such as A Hidden Life , Steirerkreuz and Hannes .

Elisa Schlott as Helene

Elisa Schlott as Helene. (Image credit: Netflix)

Helene was Emperor Franz Joseph's planned bride-to-be, but instead, he fell in love with Elisabeth, which created a serious strain on the two sisters' relationship, and it seems everyone would have preferred for Helene and Franz to marry instead.

She's played by actress Elisa Schlott, who starred in the TV series Das Boot . Playing the role of Greta Nussmeier. She has also had roles in Ein Hauch von Amerika and No One's with the Calves .

Jördis Triebel as Princess Ludovika

Jördis Triebel as Princess Ludovika. (Image credit: Netflix)

Princess Ludovika is the mother of Helene and Elisabeth, who is equally as shocked when Franz chooses to marry Elisabeth instead, as the decision could ruin the planned union between the houses.

She's played by Jördis Triebel, a German film and theatre actress known for works such as The Silent Revolution , Netflix's Dark and The Hairdresser .

Who else is in the cast?