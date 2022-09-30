Read full article on original website
Marilyn Drake
4d ago
What would be so difficult about putting spikes on Highway on ramps/off-ramps? Think of the lives it would protect!!!
q13fox.com
Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
KIMA TV
Police searching for suspects who backed car into Tacoma smoke and beer shop
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who backed a car into a business in Tacoma on Tuesday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were responding to a 911 call when they saw the vehicle crash into Skyway Smoke Cigar and Beer on South Oakes Street around 6:23 a.m.
KIMA TV
Two men shot while pumping gas Monday night in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station Monday night. Police said Tuesday it does not appear to be a random shooting. Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Rainier Ave. North just before 9...
wa.gov
WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Shooting Along I-5
King County: Just after 6:30 am this morning, September 30, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a driver that reported they heard four gunshots in the area of SB I-5 Express lanes just north of the Ship Canal Bridge. The caller also advised that they observed an individual that appeared as if they were struck by gunfire.
q13fox.com
Armed teens follow mom home, carjack her in 'quiet' Spanaway neighborhood
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a car full of teens followed a mom back to her home and carjacked her at gunpoint. Investigators say a mom dealt with this nightmare last Friday. The incident happened in what investigators and people say...
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Releases Identity of Middle Fork Road Crash Victim
A 30-year-old Centralia man who died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24 was identified in a news release from the Lewis County Coroner’s Office Tuesday. Kyle R. Perkins, 30, was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound...
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
q13fox.com
King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Coroner IDs Washington man who died in Saturday’s crash on I-70
The 55-year-old Washington man who died Saturday in a collision on Interstate 70 between Exit 205 and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has been identified. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Dmytro Pronin, of Renton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around noon on Oct. 1 at mile marker 221.
KIMA TV
Re-trial underway for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen got underway Monday afternoon in a Pierce County courtroom. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
Man suspected of stealing bike from REI worth $2,400 arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a bike worth $2,400 was arrested by Bellevue police on Tuesday. On Sept. 27, Bellevue officers were conducting an emphasis patrol for speeding on Coal Creek Parkway. During the two-hour operation, 36 drivers were cited for speeding, using a cellphone while...
My Clallam County
Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
q13fox.com
Seattle shootings: 4 injured in U-District shooting were UW students
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle
SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
Update | WA state trooper shot in the face is being released from hospital, says his dad
“He is on a mission and wants to be home.”
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash That Killed 10, Including Megan Hilty's Family Members
A small float plane crashed into Mutiny Bay on Sept. 4 with 10 people aboard, the U.S. Coast Guard previously said Officials say six bodies have been recovered from the Puget Sound after a plane crashed in Washington nearly a month ago, killing all 10 people aboard. The small float plane crashed into Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island on Sept. 4, the United States Coast Guard said in a previous news release. On Friday, Island County Emergency Management said the bodies of six of the victims had been...
riviera-maya-news.com
Tulum motorist who killed motorcycle driver then tried to flee scene captured and charged with manslaughter
Tulum, Q.R. — A man who collided with a motorcycle driver in Tulum killing him has been formally charged. On Sunday, the FGE of Quintana Roo announced the charge of manslaughter against Sergio “G” for the September 28 accident. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, on...
