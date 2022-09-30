SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO