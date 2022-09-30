Read full article on original website
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!. National Night Out is...
thebendmag.com
Fall Festivals in the Coastal Bend
It’s officially fall, y’all. This means festival season is upon us! Every week this season brings a slew of festive events and fun for the whole family. So, to help you and your planner, we’re providing a robust list of fall festivals around the Coastal Bend to mark on your calendar.
St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
"Not again." Rockport residents react to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A look back at what the city of Rockport endured when the category four Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017. Now in 2022, As Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Florida earlier this week as a category four hurricane, many here in Rockport are remembering what it was like when Hurricane Harvey made landfall just five years ago.
WFAA
Texas mom, Navy reservist surprises her two children after 10-month deployment in Africa
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were tears, hugs and pure excitement over at Flour Bluff Intermediate School Monday morning when a mom and Navy reservist, who had been deployed for the last 10 months, surprised her two kids who had no idea she was coming home. The kids were...
TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?
Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
Animal shelters across Corpus Christi participating in "Empty the Shelters"
Those who adopt will only pay $50, including your pet being spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard responds to adrift, aground barge near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is responding to an adrift barge that ran aground near the Packery Channel in Corpus Christi, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a driver on Texas State Highway 361 stating they saw an adrift barge floating in the Packery Channel between the boat ramp and the jetties. The barge was loaded with rocks and drifting outbound.
CCPD needs victims of 361 Grants to come forward
Corpus Christi police have confirmed that their financial crimes department is on standby to investigate 361 Grants.
Dogs in shelter for 60+ days looking to find a forever home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are nearly 30 dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society who have been there for 60 days or more. The organization is dropping the price to less than half of what they would be, in hopes of getting the attention of someone who wants to give them a forever home.
Kiewit scaffold builder who fell to his death identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who died after falling off an oil rig into the water below has been identified by San Patricio County authorities. Ricardo Jazael Loredo Padron, 29, from Aransas Pass, died in the accident over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Corpus Christi Police Department not yet investigating 361 Grants
Corpus Christi Police Department is not yet investigating 361 Grants for Fraud, but there is an open investigation into the group using "terroristic threats."
Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 7
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District play is heating up for every team in the Blitz rankings with some movement in both polls heading into Week 7. Tuloso-Midway at Alice will be the Blitz "Game of the Week." LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):. 1) Calallen (6-0; @ La Feria) 2) Miller (5-0;...
Police search for vehicle of interest in possible lead in Burger King shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives said they have a lead on who may be responsible for the shooting at Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. last month. On Sept. 8, Corpus Christi police were called to the restaurant on the 5200 block of Old Brownsville Rd. near S. Padre Island Dr. for reports of a shooting.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest in Runaway Case
Vernon Parish, La - Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the apprehension and arrest of Joseph Albert Phillips, age 26, of Leesville. Phillips has had outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of 14 year old Kaylee Brittain of Evans. VPSO received information earlier today that Phillips...
KRIS 6 News crew threatened during 361 Grants story follow up
During a follow-up on a story about a business called 361 Grants, a KRIS 6 News crew was threatened to be shot.
DPS: Several injuries reported after driver allegedly ‘fell asleep’ at wheel
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 103 on Thursday, according to DPS. DPS’s preliminary crash report states that at around 3 p.m. just east of McClure Cemetery Road, a 2014 Ford pickup was travelling westbound when the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Kingsville man, reportedly fell asleep […]
