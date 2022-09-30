ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!. National Night Out is...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
thebendmag.com

Fall Festivals in the Coastal Bend

It’s officially fall, y’all. This means festival season is upon us! Every week this season brings a slew of festive events and fun for the whole family. So, to help you and your planner, we’re providing a robust list of fall festivals around the Coastal Bend to mark on your calendar.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIXS FM 108

TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?

Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
AUSTIN, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard responds to adrift, aground barge near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is responding to an adrift barge that ran aground near the Packery Channel in Corpus Christi, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a driver on Texas State Highway 361 stating they saw an adrift barge floating in the Packery Channel between the boat ramp and the jetties. The barge was loaded with rocks and drifting outbound.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District play is heating up for every team in the Blitz rankings with some movement in both polls heading into Week 7. Tuloso-Midway at Alice will be the Blitz "Game of the Week." LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):. 1) Calallen (6-0; @ La Feria) 2) Miller (5-0;...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Makes Arrest in Runaway Case

Vernon Parish, La - Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the apprehension and arrest of Joseph Albert Phillips, age 26, of Leesville. Phillips has had outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of 14 year old Kaylee Brittain of Evans. VPSO received information earlier today that Phillips...
VERNON PARISH, LA

