Feid Announces His First-Ever U.S. Headlining Tour: Here Are the Dates
Colombian star Feid is set to headline his first-ever U.S. tour. Dubbed U.S. Trip, the Live Nation-produced stint is set to kick off Oct. 13 in Atlanta and will make stops in key Latin markets such as Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and Orlando before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Nov. 25. Last year, Feid toured the U.S. as the opening act for Karol G’s entire Bichota Tour. “For me, it is going to be a huge door that is going to open. Ever since I began making music, for me, it is a dream to be able to...
Machine Gun Kelly Pays Tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington: ‘Nights Like Tonight Make Life Worth It’
Machine Gun Kelly took a moment to reminisce about lost friends during his Saturday night gig at London’s Wembley Arena. “We had a tour that we were about to start and three days before we started that tour, Chester passed away,” MGK said to the crowd about the outing he was slated to open for Linkin Park in 2017 that was canceled after Bennington died by suicide at age 41. “The last time I saw him was here in Europe, so I encourage you, because life is short, to go live this life. I know it’s hard, man. I know...
Lindsey Buckingham Scraps Europe Tour Due to ‘Health Issues’
Lindsey Buckingham’s European tour is ending early, due to “ongoing health issues.” The Rock And Roll Hall of Famer “sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future,” reads a statement on his social channels. The 73-year-old singer and guitarist was midway through a run of rescheduled U.K. shows, which were originally set to take place earlier in the year but were postponed when he and members of his band and crew contracted COVID-19. It’s unclear what health problems are behind the latest postponement. Buckingham has had an eventful couple of...
Bono Sets ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour
Bono’s next tour won’t be in stadiums, arenas or even with his band U2. Indeed, the veteran rocker will hit theatres on both sides of the Atlantic later this year, for a solo run in support of his memoir. The Irishman opens a new chapter in a stellar career with his autobiography Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, due out Nov. 1 through Penguin Random House. He’ll take those tales on the road for Stories of Surrender, a 14-city book tour across North America and Europe. Live Nation and Penguin Random House are producing the trek, which kicks off Nov. 2 at Beacon Theatre...
Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming Shows
Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19 and is canceling several shows in Canada. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has COVID and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the Monday (Oct. 3) announcement shared. The former Beatle has been on tour with his All Starr Band, and is canceling five upcoming shows in Canada: Related Tour Cancellations Go Viral — Why the Risk May Be Too Great for Some Acts 10/03/2022 Oct. 4 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, ManitobaOct. 5 at Sasketel Centre in Saskatoon, SaskatchewanOct. 6 at Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, AlbertaOct. 8 at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford,...
Bad Bunny Enters the Record Books With World’s Hottest Tour
Earlier this year, Bad Bunny embarked on his biggest stage tour yet, earning $116.8 million in North American arenas on El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. It became the highest grossing Latin tour in Boxscore history and rewrote local records in more than half of the markets where he played.
Dave Gahan Opens Up on the Decision to Continue Depeche Mode After Andy Fletcher’s Death
Depeche Mode’s new album is titled Memento Mori, Latin for “remember, you will die,” and it sounds like a dark set of songs from a band known for them. “It’s the perfect title for this record,” Dave Gahan tells Billboard after a Berlin press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 4) to announce the album and a tour that starts March 23 in Sacramento, Calif. “All the songs lean into that idea that life is fleeting and life is cruel, and it can also be joyous and celebratory, but it has to end.” Gahan and bandmate Martin Gore came up with the title...
Blake Shelton Sells Master Recordings Ownership to Influence Media Partners
Country hitmaker Blake Shelton has sold the ownership of his commercially-released master recordings from 2001-2019 to Influence Media Partners, the company announced Tuesday (Oct. 4). Over his career, Shelton has enjoyed 72 Hot Country Songs entries, including 14 No. 1s and 33 top 10s; 58 Country Airplay entries, including 28...
Reba McEntire Is Finally Playing Madison Square Garden for the First Time
Reba McEntire will keep her Reba: Live in Concert tour going through 2023, she revealed on Monday (Oct. 3), announcing a batch of 14 new shows. The 2023 tour dates will launch March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will conclude April 15 with a show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, marking McEntire’s first performance at the venue. “I’m just having so much fun out on the road that we’ve decided to add more dates and continue the fun on into 2023,” McEntire said via a video announcement. For the new batch of tour dates, McEntire will welcome Terri Clark and...
