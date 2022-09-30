Read full article on original website
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
Report: Tom Brady Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The injury isn’t believed to limit him, and the quarterback will be able to play through it. Late in the second quarter against the...
Bailey Zappe Shares What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut on Sunday after veteran Brian Hoyer left the game against the Packers with a head injury. Though the fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft took over in a difficult road environment at Lambeau Field, he acquitted himself well and nearly led New England to an upset victory over Green Bay.
Jerry Jones Addresses Dak Prescott’s Progress From Injury
During an appearance on 105.3 The FAN Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that Dak Prescott’s return to the field could be on the horizon. Jones was plainly asked whether it’s fair to assume that Prescott won’t play Sunday against the Rams but he didn’t give a definitive answer.
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
MNF: Rams and 49ers Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) host the division-leading Los Angeles Rams (2-1) in an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. Both teams enter this matchup 1-2 against the spread for the season, with the Rams winning two games straight up. San Francisco has won four of the last five...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Expects to Play Thursday vs. Colts
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has all intentions of playing against the Colts on Thursday Night Football, despite an injury to his right shoulder. Denver (2-2) is coming off a 32-23 road loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Wilson was limited in the team’s Tuesday practice due to the injury with his throwing shoulder.
NFL Week 4 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts
The under dominated the first three weeks of the NFL season, particularly with the prime-time matchups. Betting on the over at SI Sportsbook had resulted in an 18-29-1 record, with the best mark being Week 3’s 7-8-1 mark. Sunday featured the over going 8-6 in games and 8-7 on...
Kenny Pickett Is in Good Hands With Mike Tomlin
Ten days ago, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in response to a question about whether he was going to bench starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky: “Definitely no.”. By the start of the second half on Sunday of Week 4, he had benched Mitch Trubisky, igniting the Kenny Pickett era that only the naive among us thought would not begin at some point this season. And while it might seem like a strange point to make, Tomlin’s ability to completely obscure his personal feelings and publicly—if not laughably—support a quarterback we all knew was flailing, is why Pickett will love playing quarterback for the Steelers. All of the reasons we called this a perfect fit on draft night remain true.
Week 5 Dynasty Stock Watch
Now about a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, we have a good idea of where we stand in our dynasty leagues. You know if you got lucky or unlucky one week. You know if a couple bad injuries will put you in a tough position to make a playoff run. It’s okay to be optimistic, but if your team has close to the fewest points scored after four games then it’s time to really evaluate your roster.
Alabama, Georgia Swap Places Atop College Football Coaches Poll
The NCAA coaches crowned a new No. 1 in their Week 6 poll, via USA Today. The former No. 1, Georgia, trailed unranked Missouri for the majority of Saturday’s game before pulling out a 26–22 win. The Bulldogs fell to No. 2 this week. Alabama is the new...
JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Javon Bullard
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who missed this past week's contest against Missouri as an internal disciplinary decision by the football program for his recent DUI arrest. Smart said Monday that Javon Bullard would be back this week and will be...
