Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Part of Albany road to be closed for ditch repairs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A part of Crescent Drive in Albany will be closed for ditch repairs on Wednesday. The road closures will affect those who drive in the area from 2557 Crescent Drive to 2579 Crescent Drive along the intersections of Cherokee Drive and Rosebrier Avenue, according to the city.
WALB 10
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The female victim of the lethal Friday boarding house fire has now been identified. Two Albany men are also left picking up the pieces of their 100-year-old home which was right next door. People who were living in the boarding house are also displaced and mourning...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
wfxl.com
Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Heroes respond to Albany fire
“I need a hero, I’m holdin’ out for a hero ‘til the morning light.”
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
wfxl.com
No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southgatv.com
Fatality confirmed at Albany fire
ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Monroe & W Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet...
wfxl.com
Rivers Alive cleanup scheduled for 2nd weekend in October
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful announces their annual Rivers Alive Flint River clean-up effort is scheduled for this Saturday morning. Rivers Alive is a program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Environmental Protection Division, and The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. Rivers Alive encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. The campaign’s intent is to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement.
wfxl.com
Plane makes emergency landing after leaving Fitzgerald
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A plane has made an emergency landing on a highway in Telfair County after leaving Fitzgerald. Initial reports from the scene show a twin-engine plane landed along Highway 280 in Milan before coming to a rest just off the roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the plane is a Piper Pa-30. The pilot, Jimmy Ray, reported engine issues around 1:40 p.m. Ray was the only person on board.
wtvy.com
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
1 dead after ‘argument gone wrong’ over seat in southeast Alabama
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One man is dead following an argument that turned violent in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque in the 3700 block of Henry County Road 57 in […]
Coroner: Authorities investigate death in Wilcox State Prison
MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday. Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison. She would not say if there was any visible trauma or...
Albany Herald
Wilderness Ways Girls Camp returns to the Flint
ALBANY — There is a small group of young women paddling down the Flint River this month. These folks are from the Wilderness Ways Girls Camp in Fair Play, S.C., young women on a three-week paddle down the Flint River from the Taylor County US Highway 19 Bridge to Flint River Heights north of Bainbridge.
wfxl.com
Community leaders sign proclamation to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- Albany and Dougherty County leaders proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month Monday afternoon at the Government Center. Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul says that in the county alone, there were 8,219 family violence calls. Of those calls, 4,597 generated reports and from those reports, there were 2,522 people arrested with a family violence related charge.
southgatv.com
Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital welcomes new CEO
ALBANY — As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany and get some sleep. Even though she wasn’t officially scheduled to begin her job as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer until Monday, she showed up Friday, ready to get to work.
WALB 10
Americus hosting first ever music festival this weekend
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus is hosting its first-ever music festival on Saturday. This event will help bring the community together. Americus goes by its motto, “Home Grown World Renowned.” This means that a lot of its success is driven by ordinary people who make their mark in small communities like this one.
Comments / 0