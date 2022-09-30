Read full article on original website
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball already receiving $2 million offers
That was quick. Less than an hour after catching Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball at Globe Life Field in
Jesus Luzardo, Marlins keep Braves from sealing NL East title
Jesus Luzardo pitched six scoreless innings and matched his career high with 12 strikeouts to lead the host Miami Marlins to a 4-0 win over Atlanta on Monday, preventing the Braves from clinching the National League East title. Atlanta's magic number to clinch its fifth straight division championship remained at...
Aaron Judge hits home run No. 62, breaks AL record
No. 99 is now No. 1 on the American League single-season home run list. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge crushed his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Leading off the nightcap of a doubleheader, Judge connected on the third pitch...
SMITH: A trip to an Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park is a must
An invitation to take in a Braves game Sunday night was too alluring not to accept although it was far from a propitious time to enjoy the final game that turned out to be the Braves’ sweep of the Mets. Atlanta awoke on Monday morning with the magic number...
Mets will start Jacob deGrom on Wed. if division up for grabs
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that he's prepared to start ace Jacob deGrom in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals if the National League East is up for grabs. The Mets entered Tuesday 1 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Mets would have to sweep...
Reports: OBJ Was at Giants Facility to Visit Shepard
View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was at the Giants facility on Monday, as first reported by Josina Anderson, sparking speculation that the 29-year-old might be entertaining a return to the franchise that he began his career with. However, it seems...
Report: Tom Brady Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The injury isn’t believed to limit him, and the quarterback will be able to play through it. Late in the second quarter against the...
Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an RBI single for Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home game. It was 55 degrees and misty at the start, and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 52 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight game since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild-card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland. The Seattle Mariners get the No. 5 seed and match up with Toronto following a walk-off win over Detroit on Tuesday in the first game of their doubleheader.
Potential No. 1 2023 NBA Draft Pick Takes Shot at Other Top Prospect
View the original article to see embedded media. French phenom Victor Wembanyama did not mince his words Monday when sharing his thoughts on G League star Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated two-game series in Nevada this week. The 7-foot-4 prospect is widely viewed as a generational talent whose expected...
