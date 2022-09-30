Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Magic: The Gathering taps into big-name gaming IPs for 2024
Wizards of the Coast is planning to continue IP crossovers with Magic: The Gathering in 2024, adding popular games like Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed to the Universes Beyond lineup. IP crossovers within the Universes Beyond model have performed well for WotC throughout 2022, showcasing Secret Lair sets like...
dotesports.com
‘He’s real!’ – Creators react to seeing Dream’s face for the first time
All throughout his content creation career, Dream’s face has been a shrouded secret, but this is about to change forever. The Minecraft star previously teased that his mask would soon be coming off and that his face reveal was imminent, but now everything has been set in motion, and it could happen at any given moment.
dotesports.com
Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns
While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
dotesports.com
Bungie adds Deepsight drops, fixes missing Ketchcrash red-border in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2 players can finally obtain more Deepsight-modded weapons after today’s Hotfix 6.2.0.7. The update contains a fix to an issue preventing players from obtaining red-border weapons in their first Ketchcrash completion of the week and adds an extra avenue for players to obtain seasonal Deepsight weapons—two long-anticipated requests from fans.
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 have a story mode?
The free-to-play early access of Overwatch 2 officially launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to dive into the updated world of heroes first presented in 2016. Part of Blizzard’s approach with this sequel has been to build upon the expansive lore of Overwatch. Between animations,...
dotesports.com
How to set and use favorite skins in VALORANT
At long last, one of the most anticipated and requested features is making its VALORANT debut. Included in the release of Patch 5.07 is the ability to mark a handful of in-game items as favorites, as well as an equipable “Random Favorite” for each weapon. Players can now...
dotesports.com
Riot preemptively adjusts revamped League item to prevent abuse
Season 12 is slowly coming to an end, meaning that Riot Games is already elbow-deep in experimentation, limit-testing, and balance testing for the upcoming season 13. The entire list of changes hitting the live servers with preseason, although still a work in progress, is already ready for testing on PBE.
dotesports.com
All Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 and how to unlock them
Part of the attraction of Fortnite is that Epic Games is constantly coming up with new ways to engage its players. With the wealth of new challenges and cosmetics that players can earn, there are hours of new content added every season for players to enjoy. Part of that appeal is unlocking the new Super Style cosmetics that require the player to reach level 200 to complete.
dotesports.com
Hammer time: The VALORANT Crimsonbeast weapon skin bundle lets you wield a molten Thor-like hammer
VALORANT has revealed the Crimsonbeast weapon skin bundle as the most recent addition to the game. The Crimsonbeast skin comes alongside Patch 5.07, which majorly adjusted several agents and reworked the map Fracture. These changes come post-VALORANT Champions Istanbul, which was the last time the game received a big update.
dotesports.com
Will Overwatch skins be available in Overwatch 2?
While Overwatch 2 is a new chapter for the franchise, it won’t be tossing out everything from the first game. Alongside the introduction of a new free-to-play battle pass structure and an in-game shop for direct purchases, players will be able to obtain plenty of content featuring their favorite existing heroes, from old hats like Soldier: 76 to newer cast inclusions like Echo. In this way, Overwatch 2 is a mash-up of the new and the old.
dotesports.com
Nintendo Pictures is finally here—and more Mario video content could be on the way
Nintendo has launched its newest venture, known as Nintendo Pictures, which is its new wholly-owned video production company. This follows Nintendo’s acquisition of visual production company Dynamo Pictures Inc. earlier this year, which is now renamed Nintendo Pictures. A new website for the studio is now live, though only a few details about the company could be seen so far.
dotesports.com
When will Summoner release in Lost Ark?
Lost Ark has released six months ago in the West, and the developer is continuing to roll out more classes to catch up to the Korean version, released years ago. The end of 2022 is going to be busy, with a lot of new content planned to be introduced before next year. More classes are included, in addition to raids, events, and more features.
dotesports.com
Rush Baron? Riot introduces revamped ping wheel and objective voting system for League’s 2023 preseason
In an attempt to make communication clearer than ever before, Riot Games has showcased a whole new ping wheel and communication system headed to League of Legends for the 2023 preseason at the end of the year. The developers showed off a plethora of new options available for players when...
dotesports.com
Is PlayStation working on more video game-inspired movies and shows?
Movies and TV shows based on popular PlayStation video games may be a possibility. Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, recently opened up about the possibility of movie and television adaptations of popular titles like Elden Ring and Bloodborne. This has been a topic of discussion after Sony invested in From Software, the studio behind those popular titles, leading Hulst to say that game development may not be the only thing in the works.
dotesports.com
Heroes never die: Overwatch 2 goes live on all platforms
After years of speculation, teasers, trailers, blog posts, and betas, Overwatch 2 has finally gone live on all platforms. Overwatch 2 is now playable on all platforms as of 2pm CT. Those who pre-downloaded the game should be able to play it immediately, while those new to the franchise will need to download it before jumping in. Players should expect a wait to get into the game after launching it since the servers are likely jam-packed with players.
dotesports.com
Zombies may return from the dead in this year’s Fortnitemares event
It’s almost time for this year’s Fortnitemares event, so players are in for many scary surprises. Previous years have seen new spooky skins, Creative maps, and quests meant to engage and frighten the player. While there are likely many surprises in store, we might already know one feature that will be returning from last year.
dotesports.com
OG will finally play with its full Dota 2 roster at The International 2022
Due to visa issues, OG’s Dota 2 team had to play with a stand-in in all Major tournaments except Riad Masters this year. Despite achieving great success, all members expressed their willingness to continue playing with the team’s missing member, Misha, which will be the case in the upcoming The International 2022.
dotesports.com
What is Project Sirius? Here are the details of the new Witcher project by The Molasses Flood
CD Projekt recently had its autumn investor call where the developer showcased its future projects that are in the workshop. The details of the call were shared with the public on Twitter. From multiple new Witcher games to a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, CDPR fans were treated with a roadmap featuring many exciting titles.
dotesports.com
Sentinels begin VALORANT team rebuild with two former XSET players
North American organization Sentinels is set to sign two former XSET players to begin the rebuild of its VALORANT roster for VCT 2023, multiple sources have told Dot Esports. Both in-game leader Rory “Dephh” Jackson and superstar Zachary “zekken” Patrone will join Sentinels. The pair will become the third and fourth new signings for the organization for next year’s VCT season, which will begin in February.
dotesports.com
What time is Dream’s face reveal?
Minecraft star Dream has been faceless all throughout his content creation career. But now, this is about to change since he has officially set a date and time for his worldwide face reveal. Following Dream’s continuous updates that he’d be doing a face reveal soon and sometime before TwitchCon San...
