Read full article on original website
Related
matadornetwork.com
New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best
New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
fox5ny.com
NYC businessman vying for NY casino license
NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It’s hard to see into the future, and such...
longisland.com
All Aboard: Governor Hochul Celebrates Completion of LIRR Main Line Third Track on Time and Under Budget
Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated completion of the Long Island Rail Road's historic Third Track project on time and under budget. The new 9.8-mile track runs from Floral Park to Hicksville, giving the railroad more operational flexibility to minimize service disruptions and increase service by 41 percent systemwide when Grand Central Madison opens later this year, while improving safety and creating true bi-directional LIRR service to fuel the local economy.
Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter. According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10. Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
longisland.com
7Seventy7 Comes to Long Beach
With family-style portions and a menu of traditional Italian-American fare, 7Seventy7 moved into Long Beach this summer and has been getting great reviews online. The antipasti menu features Grilled Octopus with roasted confetti potatoes, garlic, EVO, green peppers, and red pickled onions ($24), Crab Cakes that are pan seared and served with chipotle aioli ($22) and Mini Chicken Meatballs with a light spicy vodka sauce ($14).
danspapers.com
High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
RELATED PEOPLE
Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns
An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
Road Closures, Delays Expected During Services For EMT From Huntington Station Killed In NYC
Motorists on Long Island are being advised of potential road closures and traffic delays during services that will be held for a New York City Fire Department EMT from Suffolk County who was killed in a stabbing last week. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was fatally stabbed...
Man, 67, killed while attempting to cross LI street
The Homicide Squad is investigating a fatal car accident early involving a pedestrian that occurred on Long Island early Monday.
The People’s Guide to Power preview: NY, Puerto Rico and the power of the “sixth borough”
Attendees at the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan on June 12. Sunday’s show will explore the close ties between New York, Puerto Rico and the broader Latino community. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Mansion with a Hideous Past
This 8 bedroom, 4 bathroom mansion – nicknamed “Sweet Hollow” - was built on 27 acres in 1938 by attorney Francis Plimpton. He included a dollhouse in the back for the kids to play in. When Francis passed away in 1982, his wife continued living there until she passed in 1995.
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In New York
New York State is an amazing place to live, but it is not all perfect. If you ask anyone in New York or who just left New York State why they wanted to leave New York chances are they will mention one of these reasons. Here are the Top 5...
Drunk Driver Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison for Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway
A Connecticut man who drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway last year has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Jorge Serrano, 30, was sentenced today to between 4 1/2 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He confessed to fatally striking a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021.
Car bursts into flames inside Holland Tunnel
All lanes at the Holland Tunnel have re-opened following a car fire.
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Comments / 0