New York City, NY

matadornetwork.com

New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best

New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC businessman vying for NY casino license

NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It’s hard to see into the future, and such...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

All Aboard: Governor Hochul Celebrates Completion of LIRR Main Line Third Track on Time and Under Budget

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated completion of the Long Island Rail Road's historic Third Track project on time and under budget. The new 9.8-mile track runs from Floral Park to Hicksville, giving the railroad more operational flexibility to minimize service disruptions and increase service by 41 percent systemwide when Grand Central Madison opens later this year, while improving safety and creating true bi-directional LIRR service to fuel the local economy.
HICKSVILLE, NY
CBS New York

Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter. According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10. Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

7Seventy7 Comes to Long Beach

With family-style portions and a menu of traditional Italian-American fare, 7Seventy7 moved into Long Beach this summer and has been getting great reviews online. The antipasti menu features Grilled Octopus with roasted confetti potatoes, garlic, EVO, green peppers, and red pickled onions ($24), Crab Cakes that are pan seared and served with chipotle aioli ($22) and Mini Chicken Meatballs with a light spicy vodka sauce ($14).
LONG BEACH, NY
danspapers.com

High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Secret NYC

20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing

Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns

An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Drunk Driver Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison for Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway

A Connecticut man who drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway last year has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Jorge Serrano, 30, was sentenced today to between 4 1/2 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He confessed to fatally striking a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021.
QUEENS, NY

