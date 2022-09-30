Read full article on original website
Related
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball already receiving $2 million offers
That was quick. Less than an hour after catching Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball at Globe Life Field in
Spencer Steer’s walk-off RBI double carries Reds past Cubs
Spencer Steer crushed a game-winning double to deep center to score Stuart Fairchild with the winning run in the bottom
Mariners catcher Luis Torrens earns win on mound in DH opener
Backup catcher Luis Torrens pitched the 10th inning and earned the win for the Seattle Mariners in a 7-6 victory
Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an RBI single for Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home game. It was 55 degrees and misty at the start, and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 52 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight game since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild-card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland. The Seattle Mariners get the No. 5 seed and match up with Toronto following a walk-off win over Detroit on Tuesday in the first game of their doubleheader.
Comments / 0