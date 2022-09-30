Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo College Free Safety Classes
Amarillo College will be hosting a number of Free Safety Classes throughout the rest of the year. Most classes will be at Amarillo College West Campus, 6222 SW 9th Ave, in Amarillo, but please double check the class registration page. Some of the classes include Active Shooter, CPR, Women’s Self-Defense,...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 1
Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the first day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
Ascension named as best private high school in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Ascension Academy announced that the school was recently ranked No. 1 in both “Best Private High School in Amarillo” and “Best High Schools for STEM in Amarillo Area” by Niche. Officials detailed that Ascension also ranked in the top 12% of “Best College Prep Private Schools in America” and […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Turn Center Recieves Check From Mcdonald’s
The turn Center of Amarillo has just been presented a check for $6,552 thanks to Mcdonald’s and their Give Back Day Promotion. Give Back Day was a product of the pandemic, and Mcdonald’s continues with it to further help the organizations in the panhandle. Brandon Clavell, the Director...
Check out employers around our area at the Amarillo Job Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is teaming up with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for the Amarillo Job Fair on Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will feature employers from all around our area offering full and part-time jobs in technical, healthcare, management, production, customer service, sales, […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins
If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Fire Department Written Exam Results
The Amarillo Fire Department held it’s written exam this Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. There were a total of 91 participates taking the test, with 53 passing grades. Afterwards, those 54 candidates were asked to climb a 107′ aerial ladder and walk through a CPAT orientation. According...
kgncnewsnow.com
Rudy’s Pink Cup for a Cause Campaign
Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q will kick off their annual Pink “Cup for a Cause” campaign Saturday, Oct. 1st. Funds raised in Amarillo, Lubbock and El Paso locations will benefit Panhandle Breast Health. The newly designed 32-ounce cup is only available during the month of...
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
everythinglubbock.com
Smriti Shring joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Smriti Shringi as an assistant professor of microbiology. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Shringi brings more than 15 years of academic and industry...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)
Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
Craving Tacos? Here’s Some National Taco Day Deals In Amarillo.
You've heard the term, used it, heck, even participated in it more than once. It's so big that even the Sod Poodles introduced it this season at HODGETOWN during home games on Tuesday. So it's only fitting that National Taco Day would happen on Taco Tuesday, right? That's precisely what...
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Week 6
Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Abilene High vs Amarillo Tascosa, it’s the Eagles defense with a hit first before the mash pit rushes in and the ball gets knock loose. Andres Abril picks up the fumble and he’s headed the other...
Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Tri-State Fair Shooter Charged
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged with assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair last Monday,. Texas Ranger officials say Suarez knowingly and intentionally shot Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll. The complaint states that on September 19, Suarez and another man got into a...
KFDA
Panhandle economy showing signs for an economic slowdown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas released a report last week, showing signs of the state heading into an economic slowdown — and area economists say the Panhandle is following. Reports show spending has slowed down since August. “In the first seven months of the...
