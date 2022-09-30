Read full article on original website
Author Robert Kiyosaki Sees Bitcoin Buying Opportunity
Since mid-August, Bitcoin’s stablecoin supply ratio has decreased to 4.5. Bitcoin is now trading around the $19.5k mark as per CMC. A few weeks ago, Bitcoin’s Sharpe ratio began climbing up from its September low of -4.38. It has managed to put itself together, but it is still hovering towards the negative.
Ripple Has Partnered With a Sustainable WEB3 Startup Thallo
Ripple’s collaboration is to bring down the carbon footprints in the crypto industry. Thallo team consists of experts from both industries, likely climate & sustainability and web3. Ripple has joined hands with Thallo, a web3 climate startup for creating a blockchain-based marketplace. In fact, the motto of this collaboration...
Top Crypto Price Gainers of the Past Hour
Top 3 crypto price gainers are RSR, MKR, EGLD. According to CoinMarketCap, RSR has gained by 6.70% during the last 24 hours. For the past few months, the global cryptocurrency market has witnessed a tremendous downfall due to several reasons. The market cap value has declined by more than 70% from 3 trillion, which was recorded in November 2021. Currently the global crypto market cap is $927.26B. Also the top cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum are down today.
Whale Alert: 150 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Anon Whale
Last week another “whale” bought more than 560 billion SHIB. The Shibarium public beta testnet is expected to become live in October. Shiba Inu has rapidly become one of the most well-known meme coins. Despite being worth less than DOGE, its development has far outpaced rival cryptocurrency. Multiple...
Crypto Exchange WazirX Lays Off Roughly 40% Staff
According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. The whole public policy and communication staff had been terminated. As a result of the global economic slowdown, the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX in India has had to lay off roughly 40% of its workers. According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. On Friday, access was cut off. And the staff were notified that they would be paid for 45 days. Even though they no longer needed to come to work.
Nexo Clarifies Over $153M Worth Wrapped BTC Withdrawal
Earlier, officials in Kentucky claimed that Nexo was insolvent. Nexo created three loans and sent $530 million to MakerDao. A cryptocurrency wallet address identified as NEXO 0x8fd withdrew 7,758.8 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) from MakerDAO. At the time equivalent to almost $153 million. This is only days after market experts forecast a 50% decline in Nexo price. Owing to regulatory pressure and investor fears.
CoinW Prioritizes Bolstering Marketization in India Amid Huge Potential
CoinW Exchange plans to host in-person events and engage with local Indian KOLs. The Indian blockchain sector has raised over $627M via 16 fundraisings this year. CoinW is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that has made security and compliance deployments a priority from the start. CoinW was founded in 2017, and in the five years since then, the company has secured financial licenses from authorities in the United States (the MSB), Singapore (the MAS), Lithuania (the SVGFSA), and Abu Dhabi (the FSRA).
Bitcoin Price Rallies Surpassing $20k Threshold Mark
The current BTC/USD high is the highest since September 30. Bitcoin (BTC) increased 5% over the previous 24 hours. As the US dollar hit its lowest level against multiple G7 currencies in two weeks on Tuesday, Bitcoin rose past $20,000. The rising dollar has reduced the value of commodities like crude oil, whose price dropped to a nine-month low last week. Additionally, Ethereum prices surged to a new five-day high.
Binance Burns Over 5 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC)
The effect is a 5% increase in the price of LUNC. Binance sent almost 5.59 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens to the burn address. Over 5 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens have been delivered to the burn address by the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. After the Terra community voiced their displeasure with the “opt-in button” idea, Binance said they will be eliminating trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings every Monday. The effect is a 5+% increase in the price of LUNC.
Bitcoin Suisse Enables Polkadot Governance Voting for Custodial Cold-storage Clients
Swiss cryptocurrency services provider Bitcoin Suisse is enabling token holders within the Polkadot ecosystem to participate in governance voting when their digital assets are securely stored within its Bitcoin Suisse Vault service. Polkadot, its canary network Kusama, and all of its parachains rely on on-chain governance, ensuring that the community...
VeChain Q2 Financial Report Reveals $535M in Crypto Reserves
There are $535 million in $BTC, $ETH, $VET, and stablecoins in VeChain’s vaults. VeChain has expanded its network to include UCO Network and TruTrace. The second quarter financial report for 2022 has been released by the VeChain Foundation. There are a total of $535 million in $BTC, $ETH, $VET, and stablecoins in VeChain’s vaults, as reported in the paper.
XRP Wallet Holders Surpasses Whopping 4 Million Mark
Both parties had submitted their requests for summary judgement. More and more firms have come out in favor of Ripple in the past few days. The number of people using XRP grows as confidence among investors stays high. The number of XRP wallets has risen beyond 4 million, as shown by data from XRP validator Rich-List.Info, which now stands at 4,311,415 (4.31M).
NFT Trading Volume Drops 97% Amid Sluggish Market
Despite fall, the number of total traders has not decreased nearly as much. The trade volume for Bored Apes was 3,634 ETH in the last week. From January to September of this year, trade volume for NFTs fell from $17 billion to just $466 million, according to data stored on Dune Analytics, which was initially reported by Bloomberg. That’s a dramatic decline of 97% in only 9 months. Information was gathered from NFT exchanges including OpenSea and NFTX as well as LarvaLabs, LooksRare, SuperRare, Rarible, and Foundation.
Binance Signs MoU With Kazakhstan Financial Regulators
In August, the AFSA of Astana gave the exchange its preliminary green light. Data will be shared in regard to the detection and freezing of ill-gotten cryptocurrency. The likelihood of Kazakhstan being the next nation to legalize cryptocurrency has lately increased. Binance, one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, may be providing assistance to the government in its cryptocurrency effort.
Top Crypto Exchange LBank at Token 2049: Successful Exhibition and Afterparty
Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Token 2049 in Singapore as sponsor and exhibitor. LBank was welcomed with open arms at the Token 2049 venue and continued to host a successful after-party. As one of the rise-and-coming major crypto hubs, Singapore hosted a diverse crowd of crypto lovers and gave LBank the great chance of meeting many users and fans in person.
Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Prior Insolvency Filing
Alex and his family still had $44 million worth of crypto assets locked with Celsius. The company filed for bankruptcy and halted withdrawals from users. Around June, the cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius blocked all withdrawal requests from its users. The next month, with a $1.2 billion hole in its finances, the corporation filed for bankruptcy. New information has surfaced that suggests the creator of the Celsius Network withdrew money in May, before the aforementioned events took shape.
Ethereum Price on Recovery Mode as Bulls Start Dominating
ETH is consolidating between $1,420 and $1,200, showing positive momentum. Despite the recent drop in ETH prices, the vast majority of holders are still profitable. The price of Ethereum has seen gains on Tuesday, suggesting a healthy return. In the last 24 hours, the price of Ethereum has taken an unexpected turn, much to the delight of bulls. However, bears seem to be sluggish and reactive, which might result in a sharp increase for ETH owners.
Solana NFTs Garner Interest Despite Sluggish NFT Market
About $133 million worth of Solana NFTs were traded as per DappRadar last month. September saw an 82% drop in trading volume in the NFT market. Total NFT sales volume was relatively unchanged in September following the continued bear market in cryptocurrencies. While NFT trading volume may be flat, the sale of certain tokens remains strong; for example, Ethereum’s high-value NFTs continue to attract buyers, while Solana’s NFTs are seeing increased interest.
Monthly Fees Mandated on Crypto Firms in Uzbekistan
The law by the country’s primary crypto regulating authority is now in effect. The lowest cost, $135, will go to the custodial service providers. Uzbekistan authorities recently passed a bill mandating cryptocurrency corporations pay into a separate fund. The law, proposed by the country’s primary crypto regulating authority, is now in effect. After it was duly registered with the Ministry of Justice.
XDC Accelerates Network Expansion With $50M Investment From LDA Capital
XinFin (XDC) Network, known for secure, scalable, and highly efficient blockchain use cases have received an investment worth $50 million from the global alternative investment group, LDA Capital Limited. The investment originated by leveraging a portion of the token from the XDC founder’s allocation. Ritesh Kakkad and Atul Khekade,...
