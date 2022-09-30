According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. The whole public policy and communication staff had been terminated. As a result of the global economic slowdown, the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX in India has had to lay off roughly 40% of its workers. According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. On Friday, access was cut off. And the staff were notified that they would be paid for 45 days. Even though they no longer needed to come to work.

