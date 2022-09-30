ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Leaves Us Wondering if [SPOILER] Is Alive or Dead

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7. Every episode of House of the Dragon brings a new perplexing shocker that’s sure to shake up our own houses. However, Episode 7 brings about one of the biggest questions of the series yet: What happened to Laenor Velaryon? The episode, titled “Driftmark,” begins with Laena’s funeral and seems to end with Laenor’s death. However, Laenor might not actually be dead.
'The Midnight Club' Is Based on More Than You Might Expect

One of our favorite spooky season traditions is that every year now we get a new Mike Flanagan series, which means more spine-shivering horror. This year’s plat du jour is a young adult series, The Midnight Club, about eight teen hospice patients who meet at midnight to tell each other spooky stories. And in the midst of it all, they’re dealing with their own mortality combined with entering adulthood (shortly before leaving it).
'Bling Empire' Star Mimi Morris Is Very Wealthy, but How Well-Off Is She?

The cast of Netflix’s Bling Empire are well on their way to becoming reality TV royalty. The series gives viewers a look at the affluent lifestyles of a group of LA-based Asians and Asian Americans who are navigating their personal and professional relationships. And while there’s always a bigger fish among the crew, newcomer Mimi Morris has been a major topic of discussion.
How Does Otto Hightower Die in 'House of the Dragon'?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7 and George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. There are more calculations done on House of the Dragon than in a high school algebra class — however, the coldest, most calculating man of all has to be Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Not only did he successfully set up his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his bestie Viserys I, but Otto also managed to get rehired as the hand of the king after Viserys I fired him.
In Episode 7 of 'House of the Dragon,' Aemond Spoke Some Confusing High Valyrian

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7. From the outset, the promise of House of the Dragon was that we would see plenty of dragons, and in Episode 7, we finally got to see one be claimed. The inciting conflict of the episode comes when Prince Aemond sneaks out in the middle of the night to claim Vhagar, the biggest dragon in the world. In doing so, he speaks quite a bit of Valyrian and left many people confused about what he was saying.
'Fortnite' Fans Are Still Waiting for a 'Family Guy' Collab

Each new season of Fortnite brings with it even more crossovers with iconic characters. Between superheroes like those in Marvel and popular animes like Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can don skins from almost any popular franchise. But there are some franchises that have yet to get their crossover in...
'Bling Empire' Star Jaime Xie Is the Daughter of a Tech Billionaire

Following the success of Jon M. Chu's romcom Crazy Rich Asians, many streaming services took advantage of the opportunity to offer audiences a closer look into the lives of, you guessed it, real-life crazy rich Asians. From HBO Max's House of Ho to Netflix's critically acclaimed series Bling Empire, there's plenty of content to fill the Crazy Rich Asians-shaped hole in your heart.
Has The CW Renewed ‘Leonardo’ for Season 2?

When Leonardo was first announced, we were skeptical as to what would set this show apart from other shows based on Leonardo Da Vinci's life. We were wrong to be hesitant as the murder-mystery format of the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats all season long. Not only that, but the chemistry between Leonardo (played by Aiden Turner) and Caterina da Cremona (played by Matilda De Angelis) is chef's kiss.
'Dragon Ball Z Kai' Lets Fans Experience the Excitement of the Show Without the Filler

The Dragon Ball franchise is still going strong to this day. The second anime series, Dragon Ball Z, is largely credited for having opened the floodgates for Japanese animation to reach mainstream international audiences in the early 1990s. The franchise has gone on to last for several decades, with new films like Super Hero and games like The Breakers continuing the series' longevity.
Is McKinley Freeman Married? ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Fans Want to Know

Hulu and Onyx Collective’s newest show, Reasonable Doubt, caused quite a stir during its series premiere. Before its series premiere on Sept. 28, 2022, The Hollywood Reporter called the legal show “solid, sudsy, and fun.” TV viewers shouldn’t be surprised; after all, it is executive produced by Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed, who also worked on Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere.
