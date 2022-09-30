Read full article on original website
Related
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Leaves Us Wondering if [SPOILER] Is Alive or Dead
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7. Every episode of House of the Dragon brings a new perplexing shocker that’s sure to shake up our own houses. However, Episode 7 brings about one of the biggest questions of the series yet: What happened to Laenor Velaryon? The episode, titled “Driftmark,” begins with Laena’s funeral and seems to end with Laenor’s death. However, Laenor might not actually be dead.
'The Midnight Club' Is Based on More Than You Might Expect
One of our favorite spooky season traditions is that every year now we get a new Mike Flanagan series, which means more spine-shivering horror. This year’s plat du jour is a young adult series, The Midnight Club, about eight teen hospice patients who meet at midnight to tell each other spooky stories. And in the midst of it all, they’re dealing with their own mortality combined with entering adulthood (shortly before leaving it).
'Bling Empire' Star Mimi Morris Is Very Wealthy, but How Well-Off Is She?
The cast of Netflix’s Bling Empire are well on their way to becoming reality TV royalty. The series gives viewers a look at the affluent lifestyles of a group of LA-based Asians and Asian Americans who are navigating their personal and professional relationships. And while there’s always a bigger fish among the crew, newcomer Mimi Morris has been a major topic of discussion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz and Ed's Age Difference Is the Least of Their Problems on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Fans of 90 Day Fiancé first saw Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods' romance in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. At the time, things weren't super serious and things sort of fizzled out. There was even a time when fans were sure Liz had ulterior motives for being with Ed, a reality star.
How Does Otto Hightower Die in 'House of the Dragon'?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7 and George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. There are more calculations done on House of the Dragon than in a high school algebra class — however, the coldest, most calculating man of all has to be Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Not only did he successfully set up his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his bestie Viserys I, but Otto also managed to get rehired as the hand of the king after Viserys I fired him.
In Episode 7 of 'House of the Dragon,' Aemond Spoke Some Confusing High Valyrian
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7. From the outset, the promise of House of the Dragon was that we would see plenty of dragons, and in Episode 7, we finally got to see one be claimed. The inciting conflict of the episode comes when Prince Aemond sneaks out in the middle of the night to claim Vhagar, the biggest dragon in the world. In doing so, he speaks quite a bit of Valyrian and left many people confused about what he was saying.
Lizzo FaceTimes an Audience Member's Ex to Tell Him He Effed up Big Time
Self-love and knowing your worth are pretty much Lizzo's brand. Many of her biggest hits center on the theme of not wasting time mourning relationships with people who don't value you. So, when a fan in the audience of her first Madison Square Garden appearance held up a sign asking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'NCIS: Hawaii' Star Tori Anderson Talks Season 2 and Major Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
Season 1 of NCIS: Hawai’i went out in a thrilling two-parter that crammed so much drama in, we could have used at least two more episodes just to process what happened. People were poisoned, the Batmanesque villain Silver Moon was still stirring up trouble, and a deadly explosion was thwarted by Jane (Vanessa Lachey). There were also some fireworks in the mix.
The New Trend on TikTok Encourages People to "Taste the Biscuit" — What Does That Even Mean?
Viral trends on TikTok are like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get. Some trends boil down to horrible cooking ideas and lovable boys' choir pop songs. Other times, people dig up decade-old songs and repurpose them for their own oddball jokes and laughably absurd content.
What Is 'Bling Empire' Star Kane Lim's Net Worth? The Real Estate Agent Is Starting a New Career
Reportedly an eight-figure amount, Kane Lim’s net worth certainly contributes “bling” to the Bling Empire. And now that he’s becoming a model — as Netflix mentions in the synopsis for the reality show’s third season, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 — we fully expect Kane’s fortune to continue rising.
'Fortnite' Fans Are Still Waiting for a 'Family Guy' Collab
Each new season of Fortnite brings with it even more crossovers with iconic characters. Between superheroes like those in Marvel and popular animes like Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can don skins from almost any popular franchise. But there are some franchises that have yet to get their crossover in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Jill Chin Is Involved in the First Love Triangle of Season 8
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise is back, and a new cast of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants has officially arrived in Mexico for another opportunity to find love, engage in drama, and to potentially seek out Instagram fame. During...
'Bling Empire' Star Jaime Xie Is the Daughter of a Tech Billionaire
Following the success of Jon M. Chu's romcom Crazy Rich Asians, many streaming services took advantage of the opportunity to offer audiences a closer look into the lives of, you guessed it, real-life crazy rich Asians. From HBO Max's House of Ho to Netflix's critically acclaimed series Bling Empire, there's plenty of content to fill the Crazy Rich Asians-shaped hole in your heart.
Has The CW Renewed ‘Leonardo’ for Season 2?
When Leonardo was first announced, we were skeptical as to what would set this show apart from other shows based on Leonardo Da Vinci's life. We were wrong to be hesitant as the murder-mystery format of the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats all season long. Not only that, but the chemistry between Leonardo (played by Aiden Turner) and Caterina da Cremona (played by Matilda De Angelis) is chef's kiss.
Is Tony Kittles aka Detective Marcus Dante Leaving 'The Equalizer'?
Fans could hardly wait for the Season 3 premiere of on CBS, and there’s still one question on everyone’s minds following last season: Is Detective Marcus Dante – who is played by actor Tony Kittles – leaving The Equalizer for good? Keep reading to find out what we know so far.
'Dragon Ball Z Kai' Lets Fans Experience the Excitement of the Show Without the Filler
The Dragon Ball franchise is still going strong to this day. The second anime series, Dragon Ball Z, is largely credited for having opened the floodgates for Japanese animation to reach mainstream international audiences in the early 1990s. The franchise has gone on to last for several decades, with new films like Super Hero and games like The Breakers continuing the series' longevity.
Is McKinley Freeman Married? ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Fans Want to Know
Hulu and Onyx Collective’s newest show, Reasonable Doubt, caused quite a stir during its series premiere. Before its series premiere on Sept. 28, 2022, The Hollywood Reporter called the legal show “solid, sudsy, and fun.” TV viewers shouldn’t be surprised; after all, it is executive produced by Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed, who also worked on Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere.
Jerry O'Connell on Filming 'The Real Love Boat' on a Cruise Ship: "I Am Officially a Cruiser" (EXCLUSIVE)
You don't have to know much about the original Love Boat television show to appreciate the CBS reality show The Real Love Boat. And in an exclusive interview with Distractify ahead of its premiere, host Jerry O'Connell shared more about the show, how it works, and what sets it apart from other reality dating shows.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0