More information on suspect in Sept. Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In September, a 17-year-old was charged in relation to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair that left four people injured including the suspect. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, stated that Eleazar Suarez, 17, was charged via complaint with […]
Amarillo man charged after posting threats against law enforcement, ethnic groups
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - A federal court has charged an Amarillo man who allegedly posted threats aimed toward law enforcement, government officials and various different racial and ethnic groups on social media. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III was charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer, according to a...
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’
An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
Amarillo Police investigate potential threat at high school
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a rumor of a possible threat toward a high school in the area that occurred Friday morning. According to a news release from the department, school liaison officers at Caprock High School were made aware of a “possible threat via Snapchat.” While […]
Another Day, Another Shooter Threat In Amarillo. Suspect Arrested.
Things are getting a bit out of control. Can I just say that out loud? Oh wait, I just did. I'm so tired of hearing about guns on campuses of schools, bomb threats at businesses, etc. Yet it just continues to happen and incite panic and fear among everyone in the place it happens. When is enough, enough?
Amarillo College Free Safety Classes
Amarillo College will be hosting a number of Free Safety Classes throughout the rest of the year. Most classes will be at Amarillo College West Campus, 6222 SW 9th Ave, in Amarillo, but please double check the class registration page. Some of the classes include Active Shooter, CPR, Women’s Self-Defense,...
Amarillo Fire releases details on recent written exam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released the details from its most recent written exam session that occurred earlier this month at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. According to a news release from the department, 91 participants took the test on Oct. 1, with 53 of the members passing the test. […]
Turn Center Recieves Check From Mcdonald’s
The turn Center of Amarillo has just been presented a check for $6,552 thanks to Mcdonald’s and their Give Back Day Promotion. Give Back Day was a product of the pandemic, and Mcdonald’s continues with it to further help the organizations in the panhandle. Brandon Clavell, the Director...
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 1
Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the first day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
UPDATE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers recover 2022 Ram 2500
Update (9:45 a.m.) The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the 2022 grey Ram 2500 has reportedly been recovered. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2022 grey Ram 2500 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to Crime Stoppers, […]
Traffic Pattern Changes Coming To Dumas FM 722
Changes are coming to an intersection in Moore County. An auto crash that happened on July 15th at FM 722 ended up killing a woman and two children just three miles southwest of Dumas. Department of Public Safety officials say, Judy Thrasher, her 12-year-old son Zakery, and 8-year-old Luke Sachitano...
Ascension named as best private high school in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Ascension Academy announced that the school was recently ranked No. 1 in both “Best Private High School in Amarillo” and “Best High Schools for STEM in Amarillo Area” by Niche. Officials detailed that Ascension also ranked in the top 12% of “Best College Prep Private Schools in America” and […]
Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins
If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
Crime does pay
For anyone who is interested in helping out in the community, such as protecting the people, helping felons reenter into society or keeping felons behind bars, a career in criminal justice is a good fit. David M. Green, from the criminal justice department in Moore County, said, “The jobs you...
