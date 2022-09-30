ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’

An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Tri-State Fair Shooter Charged

17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged with assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair last Monday,. Texas Ranger officials say Suarez knowingly and intentionally shot Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll. The complaint states that on September 19, Suarez and another man got into a...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Fire Department Written Exam Results

The Amarillo Fire Department held it’s written exam this Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. There were a total of 91 participates taking the test, with 53 passing grades. Afterwards, those 54 candidates were asked to climb a 107′ aerial ladder and walk through a CPAT orientation. According...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo College Free Safety Classes

Amarillo College will be hosting a number of Free Safety Classes throughout the rest of the year. Most classes will be at Amarillo College West Campus, 6222 SW 9th Ave, in Amarillo, but please double check the class registration page. Some of the classes include Active Shooter, CPR, Women’s Self-Defense,...
AMARILLO, TX
#Police#Aisd#Caprock High School
kgncnewsnow.com

Turn Center Recieves Check From Mcdonald’s

The turn Center of Amarillo has just been presented a check for $6,552 thanks to Mcdonald’s and their Give Back Day Promotion. Give Back Day was a product of the pandemic, and Mcdonald’s continues with it to further help the organizations in the panhandle. Brandon Clavell, the Director...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 1

Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the first day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old charged with involvement in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident

Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
BENTONVILLE, AR
kgncnewsnow.com

Traffic Pattern Changes Coming To Dumas FM 722

Changes are coming to an intersection in Moore County. An auto crash that happened on July 15th at FM 722 ended up killing a woman and two children just three miles southwest of Dumas. Department of Public Safety officials say, Judy Thrasher, her 12-year-old son Zakery, and 8-year-old Luke Sachitano...
DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins

If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

Crime does pay

For anyone who is interested in helping out in the community, such as protecting the people, helping felons reenter into society or keeping felons behind bars, a career in criminal justice is a good fit. David M. Green, from the criminal justice department in Moore County, said, “The jobs you...
AMARILLO, TX

