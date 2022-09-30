Read full article on original website
ESSER School Funds
A breakdown of federal funding to Amarillo and Canyon school shows both districts have received three phases of Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds or ESSER. The Amarillo ISD got over 105 million dollars in the ESSER funds and has two-thirds of that amount remaining, while Canyon has 6 point five million dollars left in its Esser Funds.
Mayor Highlights Importance Of Broadband Project
Technology digital virtual screen and Wireless communication connecting over the Top view of Business People Group on a Meeting in the modern office, technology business internet of thing concept. The City of Amarillo is paving the way in Texas with a large-scale project to bring broadband access throughout the city,...
Amarillo College Free Safety Classes
Amarillo College will be hosting a number of Free Safety Classes throughout the rest of the year. Most classes will be at Amarillo College West Campus, 6222 SW 9th Ave, in Amarillo, but please double check the class registration page. Some of the classes include Active Shooter, CPR, Women’s Self-Defense,...
Amarillo Fire Department Written Exam Results
The Amarillo Fire Department held it’s written exam this Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. There were a total of 91 participates taking the test, with 53 passing grades. Afterwards, those 54 candidates were asked to climb a 107′ aerial ladder and walk through a CPAT orientation. According...
Rudy’s Pink Cup for a Cause Campaign
Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q will kick off their annual Pink “Cup for a Cause” campaign Saturday, Oct. 1st. Funds raised in Amarillo, Lubbock and El Paso locations will benefit Panhandle Breast Health. The newly designed 32-ounce cup is only available during the month of...
Turn Center Recieves Check From Mcdonald’s
The turn Center of Amarillo has just been presented a check for $6,552 thanks to Mcdonald’s and their Give Back Day Promotion. Give Back Day was a product of the pandemic, and Mcdonald’s continues with it to further help the organizations in the panhandle. Brandon Clavell, the Director...
Traffic Pattern Changes Coming To Dumas FM 722
Changes are coming to an intersection in Moore County. An auto crash that happened on July 15th at FM 722 ended up killing a woman and two children just three miles southwest of Dumas. Department of Public Safety officials say, Judy Thrasher, her 12-year-old son Zakery, and 8-year-old Luke Sachitano...
Tri-State Fair Shooter Charged
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged with assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair last Monday,. Texas Ranger officials say Suarez knowingly and intentionally shot Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll. The complaint states that on September 19, Suarez and another man got into a...
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’
An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
