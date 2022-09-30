Read full article on original website
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Wave 3
502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
leoweekly.com
The Louisville Food Truck Association Is Invading Hillview, Oct. 9
More than 10 food trucks from the Louisville Food Association are invading the Hillview neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 9. The food trucks will be parked at the Hillview government complex at 283 Crestwood Lane from Noon-5 p.m. Retail vendors will also be around, and live music provided by Lonesome On’ry & Mean.
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
wdrb.com
Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
Wave 3
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you close your eyes, open your ears and step foot inside 821 E. Broadway, you just might think you were back in your grandmother’s kitchen. In reality, you’re in an unfinished brick building, waiting for the finishing touches before it can realize its potential.
wdrb.com
Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
wdrb.com
Buffalo Trace announces annual release of 6 Pappy Van Winkle bottles this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This fall's annual release of six Pappy Van Winkle bourbon bottles will come with more availability than usual, Buffalo Trace said in a news release Tuesday. The bottles range from 10-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle to the 23-year-old Family Reserve. Here's the full lineup, which Buffalo...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WLWT 5
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947. That was the date...
wdrb.com
Overnight road closures scheduled for busy stretch of Bardstown Road starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest construction project to improve safety for pedestrians and cars on Bardstown Road is getting close to completion, but drivers will have to plan alternate routes starting this weekend. On Sunday (Oct. 10), a busy stretch of Bardstown Road in the Highlands will be completely...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
wdrb.com
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
wdrb.com
Louisville artist, JCPS students unveil new mural outside Family and Children's Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart worked with Engelhard Elementary School students to create a new mural in the Limerick neighborhood. The students were enrolled in school-based services through Family and Children's Place. Stewart visited with the students several times to help them recognize their own creativity. They...
wdrb.com
Topgolf ramps up job interviews, scheduling ahead of its opening in Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is officially taking flight in Louisville this week. The three-story golf-entertainment complex is preparing for players, parties and even pop-ups in Louisville. "I've been playing for over 20 years now," said Louisville resident Donald Robinson Jr. Robinson is a self-proclaimed weekend golfer, but he’s not...
502 Black Eats Week showcases Louisville’s Black-owned restaurants
Several Black-owned restaurants are offering discounts as part of the initiative, which runs through Oct. 8.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
wdrb.com
Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
