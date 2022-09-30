ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

northwestmoinfo.com

Area Arrests Monday Nets Two Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

Area arrests that took place Monday, lands two who were wanted on outstanding warrants. At 11:16 A.M. in Dekalb County the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old St Joseph resident Ronisha L. McGaughy who was wanted on a Clinton County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant. McGaughy was also cited for no seat...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Man’s Bizarre Public Freak Out Lands Him In Jail

Here's another example of a news story that could be straight from Florida but, instead, it's out of Wisconsin. So many questions come to mind when you learn about what went down late Sunday night in Madison. Was the suspect drunk, on drugs, or channeling his inner Spider-Man or the Incredible Hulk? No matter what fueled this bizarre behavior, a Wisconsin man was arrested after an incident with a car.
MADISON, WI
kttn.com

Audio: 56 Missouri judges running in November to stay on the bench

When Missouri voters cast their general election ballot, they will be asked whether to let 56 nonpartisan judges keep their job. Two Missouri Supreme Court judges, 10 Court of Appeals judges, 22 circuit court judges, and 22 associate circuit court judges are campaigning to retain their seats on the bench.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022

For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Missouri Prosecutors Call For Rejection Of Amendment 3

Add Missouri prosecutors to the list of those calling for voters to reject Amendment 3 on November ballot which would – if approved – legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys says in a Thursday statement the proposed constitutional amendment...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Former Parole Commissioner Testified Evers Wanted Him Out Because He Was Concerned About ‘Relitigating Parole Cases’ in Public

John Tate, Tony Evers’ two-time appointee to the Wisconsin Parole Commission, testified that the governor pushed for his resignation last spring because he didn’t want to give the Republican-controlled Legislature the opportunity to re-litigate parole cases in public. Tate said he didn’t resign because of the case of...
WISCONSIN STATE
kq2.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H holding toy drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H is holding a toy drive again for the sixth time now. It's in honor of Trooper James Bava, who died in 2015 while on duty. The toy drive is something his family wanted to do in remembrance of his birthday in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
CLARENCE, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
